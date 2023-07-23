Atletic Escaldes vs Partizani Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th July 2023

Atletic Escaldes host Partizani at the Estadi Comunal d'Andorra la Vella on Tuesday in the first leg of their Europa Conference League second qualifying round.

Champions of the Primera Divisio in the 2022-23 season, Atletic lost out in the preliminary round of the Champions League qualifiers to Buducnost Podgorica last month.

The Montenegrin side won 3-0 in a neutral Iceland to end their ambitions of reaching the tournament finals. Balsa Sekulic opened the scoring for them from the penalty spot in the 14th minute before an own goal from Alex Sanchez doubled their advantage. At the hour mark, Sekulic netted his second of the evening and made it 3-0 for Podgorica, as Atletic were comprehensively beaten.

It was only their second excursion in Europe, having lost out in the first qualifying round of the Europa Conference League in 2022. Atletic begin from a round further than last year here and will be hoping for a better result this time around.

On the other hand, Partizani lost out in the first qualifying round of the Champions League to BATE Borisov earlier this month. The sides played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Albania before going down 2-0 in Belarus.

Atletic Escaldes vs Partizani Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first official meeting between Atletic Escaldes and Partizani in history.

Atletic and Partizani have both failed to score in their last game: Atletic lost 3-0 to Podgorica whereas Partizani lost 2-0 to BATE Borisov.

Partizani haven't reached the group stages of a European competition since the 1979-80 season in the Balkans Cup.

Atletic haven't won any of their three games in European qualifiers in their history, losing two and drawing one.

Partizani face an Andorran team for the first time in their history.

Atletic Escaldes vs Partizani Prediction

Atletic Escaldes were humbled in their last European game and need to up the ante here to prevent another heavy loss. Partizani fared better in comparison, and have some good options in defense that should give them an edge.

The Albanian side have more experience in these kinds of games than Atletic, but we predict a draw in the Andorran leg.

Prediction: Atletic Escaldes 1-1 Partizani

Atletic Escaldes vs Partizani Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes