Atletico Baleares vs Celta Vigo prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa del Rey 2021-22

The Copa del Rey returns this week and will see Atletico Baleares host Celta Vigo at the Estadio Balear on Wednesday night in the last 32 of the competition.

Atletico Baleares beat third-tier side CD Calahorra in dramatic fashion in their first cup game this season.

The hosts fell behind in the first half and were on the brink of elimination before goalkeeper Xavi Ginard stepped up to score a last-gasp equalizer for his side. The game went on to penalties which Atletico Baleares won.

The hosts then picked up a shock 5-0 victory over La Liga side Getafe in the second round of the tournament. They will now be looking to test their mettle against another top-flight opposition on Wednesday.

Celta Vigo picked up a clinical 5-0 win over CD Ebro in their first game before grinding out a 2-1 victory over FC Andorra in their second game. The game was level at 1-1 after normal time ended and then saw Santi Mina clinch a late winner for the visitors on the day.

Celta Vigo were knocked out in the second round of the cup competition last season after suffering a shock 5-2 defeat to third-tier side Ibiza Eivissa. They will be hoping for better luck against weaker opposition this time around.

Atletico Baleares vs Celta Vigo Head-to-Head

Wednesday's game will mark the very first meeting between Atletico Baleares and Celta Vigo. Both sides will therefore be hoping to make the most of the clash as they look to advance in the cup competition.

Atletico Baleares Form Guide (All Competitions): W-L-L-W-W

Celta Vigo Form Guide (All Competitions): W-W-W-D-L

Atletico Baleares vs Celta Vigo Team News

Atletico Baleares

There are no known injured players for the hosts ahead of Wednesday's game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Celta Vigo

Augusto Solari, Jeison Murillo, Nolito and Kevin Vazquez are all recovering from injuries and may not be available to play. Thiago Galhardo will miss the game due to injury.

Injured: Thiago Galhardo

Doubtful: Augusto Solari, Jeison Murillo, Nolito and Kevin Vazquez

Suspended: None

Atletico Baleares vs Celta Vigo Predicted XI

Atletico Baleares Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Xavi Ginard; Luca Ferrone, Pedro Orfila, Ignasi Vilarrasa; Canario, Miguel Cordero, Armando Shashoua, Jose Fran; Isidro Ros Rios; Manel Martinez, Dioni

Celta Vigo Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Matias Dituro; Joseph Aidoo, Okay Yokuslu, Carlos Dominguez, Javi Galan; Fran Beltran; Brais Mendez, Denis Suarez, Franco Cervi; Iago Aspas, Santi Mina

Atletico Baleares vs Celta Vigo Prediction

Atletico Baleares have lost two of their last three games. However, they ended their run of back-to-back defeats with an impressive 5-0 win over Getafe last time out. Their victory over top-flight opposition will have done their confidence a world of good going into the Celta Vigo clash.

However, the visitors are in much better form with just one loss in their last game across all competitions. They should have more than enough to pick up a win on Wednesday.

Prediction: Atletico Baleares 1-2 Celta Vigo

Edited by Peter P