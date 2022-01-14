Atletico Baleares vs Valencia prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa del Rey 2021-22 

Atletico Baleares will welcome Valencia to Estadio Balear for a Round of 16 fixture in the Copa del Rey on Sunday.

The home side are the lowest-ranked side left in the competition and are the only representatives from the Spanish third division.

They secured their spot in this round courtesy of consecutive victories over La Liga sides Celta Vigo and Getafe.

Valencia progressed at the expense of Cartagena, who they saw off with a 2-1 away victory that saw Denys Cheryshev score the match winner in the third minute of injury time.

They followed that up with a 4-1 defeat away to Real Madrid in La Liga where Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema each scored two goals.

Atletico Baleares vs Valencia Head-to-Head

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two sides and victory will take the winner to the last eight of the competition.

Baleares have not been in action since eliminating Celta Vigo in the last round on 6 January with a 2-1 victory on home turf. Manuel Martinez scored a brace in the victory.

Valencia have lost two of their last three matches in the league, having initially gone nine games without a defeat in all competitions.

Atletico Baleares form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-L-W

Valencia form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-W

Atletico Baleares vs Valencia Team News

Atletico Baleares

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the home side.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Valencia

Los Che have been hit with several positive COVID-19 cases. Carlos Soler, Gabriel Paulista and Antonio Latorre are all unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Carlos Soler, Gabriel Paulista and Antonio Latorre

COVID-19: Helder Costa, Denis Cheryshev, Daniel Wass, Maximiliano Gomez

Suspension: None

Atletico Baleares vs Valencia Predicted XI

Atletico Baleares Predicted XI (3-4-3): Xavi Ginard (GK); Carlos Delgado, Pedro Orfila, Luca Ferrone; Ignasi Villarrasa, Damian Petcoff, Miguel Cordero, Canario; Armando Shashoua, Manuel Martinez, Dioni

Valencia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jasper Cillessen (GK); Jose Gaya, Omar Alderete, Muouctar Diakhaby, Hugo Guillamon, Manu Vallejo; Yunus Musah, Marcos Andre

Atletico Baleares vs Valencia Prediction

Valencia are favorites to secure progress here, although Jose Bordalas' side tends to drift between the spectacular and absurd, making it impossible to know which side will turn up.

The absence of several key players for Los Che also hampers their chances, although they still have enough in their arsenal to carve out a narrow win. Their defending has been characteristically suspect, suggesting that goals could be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Atletico Baleares 1-2 Valencia

Edited by Manas Mitul