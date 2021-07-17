Atletico Goianiense vs Palmeiras prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Following their Copa Libertadores triumph over Universidad Catolica, Palmeiras travel to the Estádio Serra Dourada for their Serie A clash against Atletico Goianiense on Sunday.

Atletico Goianiense were held to a second consecutive draw last time out and will be aiming to return to winning ways. They drew 1-1 draw with 13th-placed Juventude.

Brazilian forward Matheus Peixoto dashed the hearts of Atletico Goianiense faithful as he scored a 97th-minute penalty to cancel out Ze Roberto’s opener.

Eduardo Barroca’s men have now failed to win in four of their last five Serie A outings, with their 1-0 win over Gremio being the exception.

With 15 points from 10 games, Atletico Goianiense are in 10th place in the league standings, albeit with a game in hand over most of their rivals.

Palmeiras, on the other hand, kept the juggernaut rolling last time out when they claimed a 1-0 victory over Universidad Catolica in the first leg of their Copa Libertadores round-of-16 tie.

In a keenly contested affair, Raphael Veiga grabbed a breakthrough strike in the 42nd minute to hand Abel ferreira’s side a vital first-leg victory.

In the Serie A, Palmeiras are on a blistering five-game winning streak, with their last outing ending in a 3-2 win over Santos last Saturday.

This superb form has seen White-Green spring to the top of the Serie A table with 25 points, two points above second-placed Red Bull Bragantino.

Atletico Goianiense vs Palmeiras Head-To-Head

With seven wins from their last 14 games against Atletico Goianiense, Palmeiras head into the game as the slightly superior side in the history of this fixture.

The hosts have picked up five wins, while two games have ended in draws.

Atletico Goianiense Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-D-D

Palmeiras Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Manchester United's transfer plans, Barca's plan for Antoine Griezmann and more

Atletico Goianiense vs Palmeiras Team News

Atletico Goianiense

Atletico will have to cope without the services of Joao Paulo and Ronald Pereira, who have both been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Joao Paulo, Ronald Pereira

Suspended: None

Palmeiras

The hosts will be without the services of Luiz Adriano (knee) and Gabriel Veron (thigh) due to injuries. Gabriel Menino is away with Brazil's Under-23 team ahead of the summer Olympics.

Injured: Luiz Adriano, Gabriel Veron

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Gabriel Menino

Atletico Goianiense vs Palmeiras Predicted XI

Atletico Goianiense Predicted XI (4-3-3): Fernando Miguel; Natanael, Eder, Oliveira, Dudu; Gabriel Baralhas, Willian Maranho, Marlon Freitas; Arthur, Lucao, Andre Luis

Palmeiras Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jailson; Matias Vina, Gustavo Gomez, Felipe Melo, Marcos Rocha; Gustavo Scarpa, Ze Rafael, Danilo, Raphael Veiga; Breno, Deyverson

Atletico Goianiense vs Palmeiras Prediction

Atletico Goianiense will be looking to end their recent struggles and get their season back on track by claiming all three points. However, they face the uphill task of facing the league leaders, who have been simply superb in recent weeks.

We predict Palmeiras will put on another show of class and claim the win in this one.

Prediction: Atletico Goianiense 1-2 Palmeiras

Edited by Peter P