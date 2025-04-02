Atletico Madrid 0-1 Barcelona: Blaugrana player ratings as Catalans set up El Clasico Copa del Rey Final

Barcelona defeated Atletico Madrid 1-0 in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal on Wednesday, April 2, to set up an El Clasico final. La Blaugrana secured a 5-4 win on aggregate after a 4-4 draw in the first leg at the Montjuic Stadium.

Ferran Torres scored the only goal of the game in the 27th minute after being set up brilliantly by Lamine Yamal.

Barcelona player ratings

Wojciech Szczęsny- 7.5/10

The veteran Polish keeper had a fine game for Barcelona on Wednesday. He did not need to make a save and completed 14 of 25 passes.

Jules Kounde- 7.5/10

The French defender was solid in the game for the Catalan giants. He completed 51 of 57 passes, won five of nine duels, and made three recoveries.

Inigo Martinez- 7.5/10

The veteran defender had an impressive game against Atletico Madrid. He completed 51 of 59 passes and won four of eight duels.

Pau Cubarsi- 7/10

The young defender completed 38 of 40 passes and won three of four duels.

Alejandro Balde- 7/10

Blade had a solid game for Barcelona in their Copa del Rey semifinal. He created one chance, made five recoveries, and won one tackle.

Frenkie de Jong- 8/10

The former Ajax midfielder completed the most passes (67) and won five of seven duels. He helped Barca control possession and see out the result in the final stages of the game.

Pedri- 8/10

Pedri enjoyed a fine game for Hansi Flick's side. The midfielder completed 61 of 68 passes, created one chance, won three of four duels, and made seven recoveries.

Lamine Yamal- 8.5/10

Lamine Yamal was magical, as he often is, for Barcelona. He provided the assist for the game's only goal, won the most duels (7), created three chances, completed two dribbles, and won four free-kicks against Atletico Madrid.

Fermin Lopez- 6.5/10

The La Masia graduate had an unspectacular showing for Blaugrana. He lost five of seven duels, completed 20 of 24 passes, and won one tackle.

Raphinha- 8/10

The Brazilian winger was fabulous for Barcelona on Wednesday. He created the most chances (5), took five shots, and won five of 10 duels.

Ferran Torres- 8/10

The Spanish forward scored the decisive goal in the Copa del Rey clash. He won two free-kicks and won two of four duels.

Barcelona substitutions

Eric Garcia- 7/10

The Spanish defender came on for 32 minutes and completed 19 of 21 passes and won two of four duels.

Ronald Araujo- 6/10

The Uruguayan defender came on just before the hour mark to help Blaugrana secure the win over Los Rojiblancos. He made seven clearances and won three of seven duels.

Robert Lewandowksi-6.5/10

The veteran striker came on for the final 15 minutes of the game to help them see out the win. He completed four passes and managed one shot on target.

Gerard Martin- NA

The Spaniard came on late and did not have enough time to affect the game for La Blaugrana.

