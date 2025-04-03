Atletico Madrid 0-1 Barcelona: Five talking points as Blaugrana squeak past Los Rojiblancos to set up Clasico Copa del Rey final

Barcelona secured a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano in the Copa del Rey semifinal second leg to secure a 5-4 aggregate win on Wednesday (April 2). Blaugrana are set to face their eternal rivals, Real Madrid, in the competition's final after beating their crosstown rivals, thanks to Ferran Torres' 27th-minute goal.

Ad

The Catalan giants have generated talking points every time they have stepped on the pitch this season, and their narrow result over Los Rojiblancos raised more than a few among fans and neutrals.

Atletico Madrid 0-1 Barcelona: Five talking points

5. Barcelona set up El Clasico final

Blaugrana have set up a thrilling Copa del Rey final with Real Madrid, and the Catalan side continue their bid to claim a treble at the end of this campaign. Every team fears Real Madrid, but Real Madrid fear Barcelona, and the results of their meetings this season will see the Catalans head into the final in high spirits.

Ad

Trending

The Spanish giants will face each other on April 26 for the third time this season. Blaugrana have won their two previous meetings, scoring nine and conceding twice.

4. Juan Musso's fine showing for Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid keeper Juan Musso shone against Barcelona and will be disappointed his side lost. The Argentine shot-stopper gave a good account of himself, preventing 0.95 xG from 1.95 faced.

Musso completed 18 of 28 passes (64%), made four saves, 11 recoveries, and 39 touches in the Copa del Rey semifinal second leg.

Ad

3. Lamie Yamal continues to dazzle for Barcelona

Lamine Yamal's status as one of the finest players on the planet is slowly becoming a generally accepted fact, and his performance against Atletico Madrid highlighted that. The 17-year-old took the tie by the scruff of the neck and has shown maturity and decisiveness beyond his years in the game.

Yamal won the most duels in the match (seven), created three chances, took four shots, and made five recoveries. The teenager hopes to help his boyhood club to another league title when he faces their eternal rivals in the final.

Ad

2. Barcelona stiffle Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid's attacking duo of former Barcelona star Antoine Griezmann and Julian Alvarez was entirely stifled by Barcelona's defense in their semifinal second-leg home loss in the Copa del Rey. In a game that highlighted the Catalan giants' ability to adapt and control a game, the home side simply failed to find a way against their visitors.

Los Rojiblancos managed just six shots, none of which were on target, and the strikers who started the game won just 12 of 22 duels and created just two chances.

Ad

1. Who can stop Hansi Flick?

The hour has come for fans and neutrals to admit that Hansi Flick's Blaugrana side is a terrifying prospect this season. The German tactician has led his side to within a dozen games of an all-conquering season.

With the Spanish Super Cup already in the bag and a place in the Copa del Rey final secured after their victory over Atletico Madrid, the Catalan side looks to wrap up a magical campaign when the season ends.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback