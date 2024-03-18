Atletico Madrid 0-3 Barcelona: 5 Hits and Flops as Blaugrana hand Los Rojiblancos first home loss | La Liga 2023-24

A strong second-half performance guided Barcelona to a 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid at the Metropolitano Stadium in La Liga on Sunday, March 17.

Coming off a win over Inter Milan in the Champions League (3-2 on penalties after last-16 clash ended 2-2 on aggregate) on March 13, the hosts looked to add to their brilliant home form this season. Barcelona, meanwhile, also enjoyed success in the UCL, beating Napoli 3-1 (aggregate 4-2) in the round of 16 on March 12.

Xavi opted for a young side, starting with Pau Cubarsi, Hector Fort, and Fermin Lopez. A cagey affair saw both sides create chances early on, competing to gain a foothold in the game. It was the visitors who broke the deadlock in the 38th minute through Joao Felix as the Portugal international finished smartly from Robert Lewandowski's cutback.

Barcelona enjoyed a much more dominant second half with Lewandowski turning scorer in the 47th minute. Raphinha's chipped ball found the Polish superstar who scored off the post clinically.

Fermin Lopez sealed the deal in the 65th minute with La Blaugrana's third of the night. Lewandowski yet again was involved, putting in a great cross, headed home strongly by the Spaniard.

Atletico Madrid's run of 25 unbeaten games came to an end with a brilliant performance by Barcelona. Here are five hits and flops from the game:

#5. Hit - Barcelona defence

Against a potent and in-form Atletico side, Xavi named an extremely young backline, spearheaded by star academy product Pau Cubarsi. With 59 percent ball possession and five shots on target, they performed admirably against Los Rojiblancos, limiting them to just three shots on target and an xG (expected goals) of 0.74 in a season they have struggled defensively.

#4. Flop - Alvaro Morata

While he has been impressive for Diego Simeone's side this season (20 goals and three assists in 40 games), Morata had a difficult first half against Barcelona. He was subbed off at half-time for Memphis Depay, finishing with just one shot (none on target), two touches in the opposition box, and was flagged offside thrice.

#3. Hit - Joao Felix

Felix proved to be a thorn in Atletico's side yet again after scoring the winner the last time the two sides met. He opened the scoring in the win and was electric in the front three. He now has nine goals and five assists in 34 outings this season.

#2. Flop - Sergi Roberto

Roberto did not have an outing to remember on Sunday after impressing in the Champions League against Napoli. He seemed to have a tough time, finishing with zero shots, zero chances created, and won just 50 percent (6/12) of his duels.

#1. Hit - Robert Lewandowski

In what has been a difficult season for Lewandowski (20 goals and nine assists in 39 games), he put up a brilliant performance against Atletico Madrid. He was involved in all three goals, finishing with three chances created and four passes into the final third to go with his goal and two assists.