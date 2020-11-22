Atletico Madrid 1-0 Barcelona: 5 hits and flops as Marc-Andre ter Stegen's blunder allows Los Rojiblancos to seal all 3 points | La Liga 2020-21

Atletico Madrid's long wait for a La Liga win over Barcelona ended on Saturday night as Yannick Carrasco's strike earned the Rojiblancos a stunning 1-0 victory at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The Belgian pounced on a mistake from Marc-Andre ter Stegen, nutmegging the German before firing into an empty net as the Catalans never recovered in the match.

The victory, Atletico Madrid's first against Barcelona in the top flight since February 2010 and Diego Simeone's first-ever, helped to keep the side's unbeaten record intact and draw level with Real Sociedad at the top. Meanwhile, Ronald Koeman's team dropped down to 10th, their worst start to a La Liga season since 1991.

Here are the hits and flops from the match:

Flop: Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona)

Ter Stegen tired to do a Neuer, and paid the price!

Often a reliable figure in the squad, Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen came a cropper on Saturday night. His reckless mistake in the first half ultimately proved decisive as the visitors were never able to recover from their deficit, succumbing to a third defeat in just eight games this season.

For reasons best known to him, the German came rushing out of his box in a moment of absolute madness and was nutmegged by Carrasco. The Belgian then nonchalantly slotted into an empty net from outside of the box.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen has now made five errors leading to goals since April 2019, more than any other player in LaLiga in that timeframe.



What was he thinking?! pic.twitter.com/PIrUo1SNLT — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 21, 2020

The moment was quite reminiscent of his compatriot Manuel Neuer's blunder against South Korea at the 2018 World Cup. Even though Ter Stegen is capable of the sweeping style sometimes, this was one occasion where he paid the price.

Hit: Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid)

Carrasco attempted the most dribbles in the match (5), just one more than Lionel Messi

Yannick Carrasco was in full motion when Ter Stegen came rushing to him, but he instantly nudged the ball through the keeper's legs before rifling a shot into the empty net from about 30 yards out.

Yannick Carrasco (2) has now scored more open-play goals in LaLiga this season than Lionel Messi (1). — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 21, 2020

It was clinical stuff from the Belgian, who was a bag of tricks in the match, showing off some nimble footwork to bamboozle his markers while also testing the visitors with his direct runs.

In fact, the 27-year old attempted the most dribbles in the match (5), just one more than Lionel Messi, and completed four. He was at the heart of Atletico Madrid's offensive game against Barcelona.