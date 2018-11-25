Atletico Madrid 1-1 FC Barcelona: 5 takeaways

Club Atletico de Madrid v FC Barcelona - La Liga

The Wanda Metropolitano stood host to a top of the table encounter between FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid on Saturday night. The much-anticipated match ended in a 1-1 draw after Real Madrid had already lost at the Ipurua.

The match, as expected was between Atletico Madrid's solid defence and FC Barcelona's attack. The Blaugrana side controlled much of the possession but could not get goals to show for it. It was Atletico Madrid who took the lead through a corner kick pushed in by Diego Costa but the resilient Barcelona struck back at the dead to level things up.

With yesterday's draw, Barcelona and Atletico both stay at 1st and 2nd positions in the league table respectively. But with both sides dropping points Sevilla now have the opportunity to take up the top spot.

Atletico faces Monaco at home next while Barcelona is set to travel across the country to Eindhoven.

Here are five talking points from the game.

#5 Possession without penetration for Barcelona

Club Atletico de Madrid v FC Barcelona - La Liga

FC Barcelona had possession. They controlled possession for almost the entirety of the game with Atletico only having 30% of the ball. However, possession without purpose is useless as Barcelona found out.

With the ball with them for the majority of the game, Barcelona should have scored at least two goals. But thanks to some solid defence from Atletico and lack of attempt from Barcelona, they only scored a solitary goal, that too was the equalizer.

Normally we see Barcelona threading through balls, hitting the wings and making the midfield run around. But Atletico did not fall into the trap and stood composed. Barcelona did not realize that possession alone would not matter to a team who is always looking to defend deep.

Barcelona did not have many shots from close range with the exception of the Dembele goal. They failed to try from long range as well which could have been the only choice against an overloaded box defence. In the end, Barcelona had 70% possession but only two shots on target.

