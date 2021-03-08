Atletico Madrid 1-1 Real Madrid: 5 hits and flops as Karim Benzema strikes late to force a share of the spoils | La Liga 2020-21

Real Madrid snatched a late point at the Wanda Metropolitano after holding Atletico Madrid to a 1-1 draw in the 2020-21 La Liga.

Karim Benzema scored in the 88th minute of the game to cancel out Luis Suarez's early opener as the La Liga title race takes another interesting turn. The former Barcelona ace had broken the deadlock after just 15 minutes, arrowing a fierce low drive off the outside of his boot.

After struggling to test Atletico Madrid in the first half, Real Madrid sprung to life after the break, mustering a few good shots which needed Jan Oblak's intervention.

Atletico Madrid have welcomed 29 teams to the Wanda Metropolitano in Spanish domestic competitions.



Real Madrid are the only club they've failed to beat. pic.twitter.com/qP7ZZ7TyOO — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 7, 2021

However, there was no stopping Benzema when a neat one-two with Casemiro opened up Atletico Madrid, and the Frenchman lashed in a valuable equaliser into an unguarded net.

The draw leaves the reigning champions five points behind their city rivals, who have a game in hand. But it's Barcelona who'll be most satisfied with the result, as they could cut into Atletico Madrid's lead at the top.

On that note, here are the five hits and flops from either team in the Madrid derby:

Hit: Luis Suarez (Atletico Madrid)

Luis Suarez was on target against Real Madrid after two years.

Advertisement

New team, same old Luis Suarez! After tormenting Real Madrid in the El Clasico for six years, the Uruguayan ace came back to haunt the reigning champions once again.

After receiving the ball on the edge of the box from Marcos Llorente, Suarez scampered up a few steps before rifling a sublime effort into the bottom corner.

Luis Suárez has now scored as many career goals against Real Madrid (12) as he has against Norwich.



Find another stat with those two teams in it. 😅 pic.twitter.com/CvuQse8KMo — William Hill (@WilliamHill) March 7, 2021

That was his 17th strike of the La Liga season, the most behind his friend Lionel Messi of Barcelona.

Suarez was a constant threat for Atletico Madrid, forcing Thibaut Courtois into action a couple of times in the game while managing a game-high four shots on target.

Flop: Rodrygo (Real Madrid)

Advertisement

Real Madrid's Rodrygo was nowhere to be seen against Atletico Madrid.

Rodrygo started on the left wing for Real Madrid but had a largely anonymous outing before he was subbed off.

Against Atletico Madrid, Rodrygo was a far cry from his promising self last season. The Brazilian's poor form continued with another stinker, as he offered precious little in the Real Madrid attack.

He didn't make a single key pass. In comparison, Lucas Vazquez, playing as a right-back, had three. Rodrygo couldn't muster a single effort on goal too.

Sure, this is only Rodrygo's second season at Real Madrid. But the 20-year-old's performances have been dismally poor this campaign, which should worry Zinedine Zidane.

1 / 2 NEXT