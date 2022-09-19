Atletico Madrid 1-2 Real Madrid: 5 Hits and Flops as Los Blancos continue perfect start to the season | La Liga 2022-23

First-half strikes from Rodrygo and Fede Valverde fired Real Madrid to a 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid in a tense derby at the Wanda Metropolitano. With the win, Los Blancos made it six out of six in the La Liga 2022-23 season and kept themselves two points clear of second-placed Barcelona.

Atletico Madrid were the better of the two teams in the opening 15 minutes, fashioning a few half chances with some smart set-pieces. But Rodrygo's goal in the 18th minute, orchestrated by a beautiful pass over the top from Aurelien Tchouameni, completely turned the tide.

Fede Valverde capped off a dominant period of possession for Real Madrid with 10 minutes to go for half-time. After Vinicius Junior's run resulted in a shot that rebounded off the post, the Uruguayan made no mistake from a tight angle with the net gaping.

Atletico mounted brief periods of pressure in the second half but didn't create any clear opportunities. Their pressure from set-pieces eventually paid off in the 83rd minute as Thibaut Courtois' missed punch allowed Mario Hermoso to inadvertently give his team some hope. But Real Madrid held on, with Hermoso getting sent off late in the contest.

Here are five hits and flops from an entertaining Madrid derby.

#5. Hit - Dani Carvajal [Real Madrid]

Real Madrid's right-back had a terrific outing in the derby. He kept a leash on Joao Felix throughout the contest, making several key interceptions to prevent the Portuguese forward from running into space. Carvajal also stood up admirably to the one-on-one threat posed by Felix and Yannick Carrasco.

Carvajal didn't offer much going forward as most of Real Madrid's attacks came from the other flank, but he put in a real shift defensively. He recorded one block, one clearance and three interceptions, winning five of his seven duels. A late yellow card did nothing to diminish an authoritative performance from the 30-year-old.

#4. Flop - Joao Felix [Atletico Madrid]

Kept in check by Carvajal, Joao Felix couldn't influence the game in any way. In a game characterized by high-intensity pressing from Atletico, the young forward cut a lethargic figure. He had only 20 touches and 10 completed passes in the 62 minutes he played, offering barely any attacking threat.

Felix occasionally tried to drop deep and make something happen, but he was on a different wavelength to his teammates. Atletico looked much more threatening once he was taken off as his goalless start to the La Liga season continued.

#3. Hit - Aurelien Tchouameni [Real Madrid]

Playing in his first Madrid derby, Aurelien Tchouameni embraced the occasion with a calmness that belied his age.

The young Frenchman put in an impressive display on both ends of the pitch, first assisting Rodrygo for the opening goal and then settling into his defensive duties with ease.

Tchouameni always knew where to be, rarely putting a foot wrong. The ball-recovering machine recorded six clearances, two tackles and two interceptions.

#2. Flop - Thibaut Courtois [Real Madrid]

Jeered and whistled each time he touched the ball, Courtois endured a difficult outing against his former club. The big Belgian was constantly under pressure during Atletico's set-pieces, and he overcame a couple of nervy moments in the first half.

But with around 10 minutes to go in the game, Courtois' luck ran out. He flapped at a ball that glanced Eder Militao's head to no avail, with Mario Hermoso finding an empty net rather inadvertently. The goalkeeper was off with his distribution too, with several passes not finding their intended target.

That's six league games without a clean sheet for Courtois.

#1. Hit - Fede Valverde [Real Madrid]

The man for the big game, Fede Valverde was everywhere for Real Madrid. He ran tirelessly up and down the pitch, helping Carvajal out with his defensive duties and dropping into midfield to provide an extra outlet when needed. The Uruguayan's versatility and willingness to run into spaces created chances for Los Blancos, not for the first time this season.

Valverde notched up his third goal of the La Liga season, following up Vinicius' effort at the far post to put Real two goals in front. As the game wore on, his influence didn't wane. It was a remarkable performance from a remarkable footballer.

