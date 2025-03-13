Atletico Madrid 1(4)-0(6) Real Madrid: Los Blancos player ratings as holders secure quarterfinal berth thanks to Julian Alvarez miskick

Real Madrid beat their cross-town rivals, Atletico Madrid, on penalties to secure a place in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals. Los Blancos lost 1-0 in regular time at the Wanda Metropolitano. Still, they went on to extra time and eventually penalties after neither side could add to Connor Gallagher's 27-second goal, which brought the sides level on aggregate at 2-2.

Julian Alvarez's canceled miskick proved decisive for Los Rojiblancos after the shootout ended 4-2.

Real Madrid player ratings

Thibaut Courtois - 8/10

The Belgian goalkeeper had a solid game for Real Madrid in their clash against Atletico Madrid. Courtois made seven saves after conceding early in the game.

Federico Valverde- 7.5/10

Federico Valverde had another fine game at right back for Real Madrid. The Uruguayan completed the most passes (113) in his 120 minutes against Atletico Madrid, where he won four of seven duels.

Raul Acensio- 7/10

The Spanish defender was solid in the Madrid derby and was the most efficient passer, with over 45 minutes in the game. The defender completed 79 of 81 passes (98%), made nine recoveries, and won two tackles.

Antonio Rudiger- 8/10

The German defender had a fine fame for Los Blancos. The defender completed 88 of 91 passes and won three of five duels before converting the final spot-kick to send his side into the next round.

Ferland Mendy- 6.5/10

The French defender gave a solid performance in the second leg of the game before he was forced off in the 83rd minute. He won two tackles and won two of seven duels.

Aurelien Tchouameni- 7/10

The French midfielder had a solid game in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 clashes. Los Blancos. He made five recoveries, won three of four duels he entered, and completed 57 of 61 passes.

Luka Modric- 7.5/10

The Real Madrid legend had a fine game for the Spanish giants against Atletico Madrid. He came off in the 65th minute for Eduardo Camavinga after he failed to create any chances or take a shot before coming off.

Rodrygo- 6.5/10

The Brazilian star did not have his best game before he was taken off for Brahim Diaz in the 79th minute. He completed 61 of 66 passes and won three of nine duels.

Jude Bellingham- 8/10

The English star had a fabulous game against Atletico Madrid. In his solid performance for Real Madrid, he completed the most dribbles (4) and won the most duels (13).

Kylian Mbappe- 7.5/10

Kylian Mbappe had a solid game for Real Madrid and will be pleased with his contribution towards the victory over Atletico Madrid. He completed 30 of 32 passes and won a penalty in the 70th minute, which Vinicius Jr missed.

Vinicius Jr- 6/10

The Brazilian had a rare stinker for Los Blancos. Vini was poor in the game, losing the most duels in the match (15) and missing a spot-kick that would have handed his side the victory in the 70th minute.

Real Madrid Substitutes

Lucas Vazquez- 7/10

The veteran defender had a solid game following his introduction despite missing his spot-kick in the penalty shootout. He completed 45 of 49 passes, created two chances, tested Oblak once, won half of his eight duels, and won two tackles.

Eduardo Camavinga- 7.5/10

The French midfielder came on late for Los Blancos and put on a solid performance in his 55 minutes on the pitch. He completed 30 of 31 passes and won seven of nine duels.

Brahim Diaz- 7/10

The Morrocan star came on for Rodrygo and was a lively addition to the game against Atletico Madrid. He completed 33 of 35 passes and won two free-kicks for his side.

Francisco Garcia - 6.5/10

The Spanish defender came on late in regular time to replace Ferland Mendy after the Frenchman was injured. He completed 16 of 18 passes and won all three duels he entered.

Endrick- NA

‘Bobby’ came on late in extra time and did not have enough time to affect the game before it went to penalties.

