Atletico Madrid 2-0 Barcelona: 5 hits and flops as Luis Suarez and Thomas Lemar shoot down insipid Blaugrana | La Liga 2021-22

Atletico Madrid beat Barcelona 2-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano in La Liga on Saturday.

First-half goals from Thomas Lemar and Luis Suarez secured Rojiblancos their second consecutive home league win over Blaugrana, having also defeated them 1-0 in the same fixture last year.

The defending Spanish champions were the better side from start to finish, constantly catching their visitors on the break and creating better chances too.

It took a while but Atletico went ahead in the 23rd minute following a strike from Lemar, who then turned provider for Suarez as the former Barcelona ace bagged his first-ever strike against them.

The scoreline could've easily been more, had the Uruguayan been a little more clinical with his chance earlier, and if Joao Felix had not fired a good opportunity straight at Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

For Barcelona, clear-cut chances were few and far between, but the best one fell to Philippe Coutinho. But he made a mess of it by firing right into Jan Oblak's embrace.

With Ronald Koeman watching from the stands, it was another disappointing performance from his side. It only served to heighten the pressure on the beleaguered manager.

Atletico, meanwhile, showed signs of the team that romped to the La Liga title last season. With this result, they are now level on points with city rivals Real Madrid, who're in action on Sunday.

Here are the hits and flops from the match:

Hit: Luis Suarez (Atletico Madrid)

Suarez scored against Barcelona for the first time!

Coming up against his former side for only the second time since his infamous switch last year, Luis Suarez knew this would be a special occasion, and he successfully marked the same with a goal.

Having dragged his shot wide off the post midway through the opening stanza, El Pistolero found another opportunity after Lemar squared the ball to him on the edge of the D.

After sprinting a few yards forward with the ball, he adjusted himself and powerfully slammed the ball beyond the hapless Ter Stegen into the far post, with Gerard Pique stranded on the goalline.

It was only his fourth top-flight strike of the season, but suffice to say the most special of them all, and yet he didn't celebrate, joining his hands to the onlooking Barcelona supporters in an apologizing gesture.

Flop: Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona)

Coutinho was a total non-factor for Barcelona once again

At this point, one cannot help but wonder what exactly Philippe Coutinho's worth to Barcelona is.

The Brazilian had a mediocre 2020-21 season after returning from a successful loan spell with Bayern Munich. But he hasn't offered any great shakes this season either.

Koeman, who was watching his side from the executive box, gave the former Liverpool star another chance to impress by starting him in the XI.

Suffice to say Coutinho blew it with a below-par performance once more. While his passing was good, his attacking involvement was next to zero, and to make matters worse, even spurned an excellent chance in the second half.

Gavi hit Atletico on the break and then squared the ball to Coutinho, who was completely unmarked near the area. He took some time to take the shot and when he finally let rip, fired straight at Jan Oblak despite having much of the goal ahead of him.

An opportunity missed.

