Atletico Madrid 2-0 Barcelona: Player Ratings as Luis Suarez goal piles misery on shocking Blaugrana performance | La Liga 2021-22

Barcelona have crumbled yet again. On a night that demanded sources of Catalan inspiration against a determined Atletico Madrid unit, the Blaugrana have managed to fail yet another test with aplomb.

Diego Simeone's side coasted to a 2-0 La Liga victory against Barcelona at the Wanda Metropolitano and barely broke a sweat. The Catalan giants have several systemic issues to address at the moment and will need to make the most of a much-needed international break to bring themselves together.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣"I wish him the best."



Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has defended Ronald Koeman's time at Barcelona. 🗣"I wish him the best."



Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has defended Ronald Koeman's time at Barcelona. https://t.co/U0YqCBb4GU

Luis Suarez finds the back of the net as Atletico Madrid outclass Barcelona

The first half saw several intriguing pieces of play as Barcelona failed to make the most of their possession. Atletico Madrid looked threatening on the counter with Joao Felix particularly tormenting Blaugrana with his movement.

As has now become the norm, Barcelona's defence conspired to shoot itself in the foot at the half-hour mark as Atletico Madrid scythed through their opponents with Thomas Lemar scoring the first goal. Los Colchoneros could have doubled their lead only minutes later with a near-identical move, only for Luis Suarez to fire his effort wide.

Barcelona did find some joy at the other end of the pitch with Frenkie de Jong and Philippe Coutinho making intelligent runs off the ball. Atletico Madrid stood their ground admirably, however, and were rewarded with another goal before half-time as Luis Suarez completed a blistering counter-attack to score against his former side.

Luis Suarez scored against his former side

Barcelona attempted to approach the second half with a renewed zest but largely failed to trouble Jan Oblak. The away side did manage one threatening counter-attack but failed to convert what was a rare goalscoring opportunity at the hour-mark.

Ansu Fati briefly sparked Barcelona into life but was left isolated as Atletico Madrid raised their defensive shields. Los Colchoneros managed proceedings with ease towards the end of the game and emerged with a comfortable 2-0 victory against a thoroughly underwhelming Barcelona outfit.

Atletico Madrid Player Ratings

Atletico Madrid were impressive against Barcelona

Jan Oblak - 7/10

Jan Oblak had surprisingly little to do against Barcelona and enjoyed a comfortable outing. The shot-stopper did well to save Coutinho's shot in the second half and was rarely troubled by Barcelona's attack.

Jose Gimenez - 7.5/10

Jose Gimenez marshalled Atletico Madrid's defensive line with ease and did well against Memphis Depay. The Uruguayan defender did face a few difficult moments in the first half but was up to the task.

Stefan Savic - 7.5/10

Stefan Savic complemented Gimenez brilliantly in defence and occupied a fairly deep position to account for Barcelona's late runs. Savic was more comfortable in the second half and also enjoyed a positive outing.

Mario Hermoso - 7/10

Mario Hermoso had surprisingly little to do in the first half but marked Barcelona's late runs with admirable tenacity. The centre-back was taken off for Felipe in the second half.

Koke - 8/10

Koke put in the quintessential captain's performance and took up the role of midfield general to excellent effect. The Spanish midfielder's vocal leadership had a visible impact on his teammates throughout the game.

Rodrigo De Paul - 6.5/10

Rodrigo De Paul put in a massive shift against the likes of Gavi and Sergio Busquets in the first half and did not see much of the ball against Barcelona. The Argentina midfielder was replaced by Kieran Trippier in the second half as Atletico Madrid opted for a change in shape.

Thomas Lemar - 8.5/10

Thomas Lemar arguably enjoyed his best performance in an Atletico Madrid shirt against Barcelona. The Frenchman made no mistake against Ter Stegen with his goal and embarked on an exceptional run to bag an assist in the first half.

Marcos Llorente - 6.5/10

Marcos Llorente was visibly hampered by his defensive duties against Barcelona and was unable to move up the pitch. The Spaniard did put in a shift in his own half and was a reliable presence on the right flank.

Yannick Carrasco - 7/10

Yannick Carrasco put in a fairly subdued performance against Barcelona and spent much of his time in his own half. The Belgian winger did trouble Mingueza on a couple of occasions and had an impressive outing.

Joao Felix - 8.5/10

Joao Felix was arguably the best player on the pitch against Barcelona. The Portuguese winger could do no wrong in the final third and played pivotal roles in both of his side's goals.

Luis Suarez - 7.5/10

Luis Suarez did miss an excellent opportunity in the first half-hour but was in no mood to be bogged down. The Uruguayan striker made amends with a clinical finish before half-time and got the better of former teammate Pique on several occasions.

Substitutes

Antoine Griezmann featured against his former teammates

Kieran Trippier - 7/10

Kieran Trippier replaced Rodrigo De Paul after half-time and also had very little to do against a toothless Barcelona attack.

Angel Correa - 6.5/10

Angel Correa came on as a substitute in the second half but was unable to exert his influence as Atletico Madrid looked to set up a defensive block against Barcelona's attack.

Antoine Griezmann - 6/10

Antoine Griezmann is yet to find his feet at Atletico Madrid and was unable to make the most of some excellent counter-attacking positions against Barcelona.

Felipe - 6.5/10

Felipe replaced Mario Hermoso towards the end of the game and impressed with his short cameo in Atletico Madrid's defence.

Renan Lodi - 6/10

Renan Lodi was a late substitute against Barcelona and did not have enough time on the ball to make much of an impact.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far