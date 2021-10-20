Atletico Madrid 2-3 Liverpool: 5 talking points as Reds overcome 10-man hosts | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Liverpool beat Atletico Madrid 3-2 at the Wanda Metropolitano in the Champions League to gain a measure of revenge for their exit against the Rojiblancos last year.

Quickfire goals from Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita had the Reds 2-0 up by 13 minutes. A double from Antoine Griezmann restored parity before half-time. But the Frenchman was sent off early in the second half for smashing his studs into Roberto Firmino's face, handing the visitors a numerical advantage.

Miguel Hermoso then conceded a penalty after bringing down Diogo Jota inside the box, and Salah made no mistake from 12 yards to restore Liverpool's lead on the night.

Los Rojiblancos also appeared to have got a penalty themselves just four minutes later when Jose Gimenez went down under pressure from Roberto Firmino. However, following a VAR review, that call was overturned.

Liverpool eventually held on to the win to come away with all three points, beating Atletico Madrid in the competition for the very first time. On that note, here are the five major talking points from the game:

#5 High-profile game lives up to its billing

There was action all around the pitch.

There were many games kicking off at the same time on the night. But Atletico Madrid's game against Liverpool was still touted as the match to keep an eye on. Suffice to say, the game didn't disappoint.

Goals galore (some of which were spectacular), a thrilling comeback, a red card and some controversial VAR decisions - this game had all the makings of a Champions League classic.

The Athletic UK @TheAthleticUK

⚽ 13': Keita

⚽ 20': Griezmann

⚽ 34': Griezmann

🟥 52': Griezmann

⚽ 78': Salah (p)

🅿️ 82': Penalty awarded to Atleti

📺 84': Penalty decision overturnedAn eventful game in Madrid! Mo Salah's penalty gives FT Atletico 2-3 Liverpool⚽ 8': Salah⚽ 13': Keita⚽ 20': Griezmann⚽ 34': Griezmann🟥 52': Griezmann⚽ 78': Salah (p)🅿️ 82': Penalty awarded to Atleti📺 84': Penalty decision overturnedAn eventful game in Madrid! Mo Salah's penalty gives #LFC the three points. #UCL FT Atletico 2-3 Liverpool⚽ 8': Salah

Liverpool and Atletico produced a thriller last year at Anfield. Now they have given us a thriller in Madrid, making the fixture live up to its billing.

#4 Mohamed Salah sizzles for Liverpool again

Mohamed Salah netted twice for Liverpool, including the winner from the penalty spot.

Mohamed Salah has been in a rich vein of form coming into the match, and he continued that with a brace against Atletico.

Make no mistake, this wasn't the most vintage performance from the star. In fact, Salah was not at his sublime best. However, he had only two real chances in the game, and buried both. That's what sets him apart from the rest.

His first goal had a bit of fortune, as it took a slight deflection on its way in. But the power with which he struck that shot was incredible. Same with his penalty, as the Egyptian ace thumped a low drive into the bottom corner.

On both occasions, Salah's strikes put Liverpool in front, his penalty eventually proving to be the winner. That provided another example of how valuable Salah is to his side. His goalscoring streak now extends to nine games across competitions, the first by a Liverpool player in the club's illustrious history.

Edited by Bhargav