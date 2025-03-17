Atletico Madrid 2-4 Barcelona: Five talking points as La Blaugrana secure comeback win at Metropolitano

On Sunday (March 16), Barcelona came back from two goals down to secure a memorable 4-2 victory over Atletico Madrid in a match with massive ramifications in the LaLiga title race. Los Rojiblancos opened the scoring just before halftime through Julian Alvarez (45') and doubled their lead in the second half through Alexander Sorloth (70') to look like the favorites in the game.

However, La Blaugrana rallied back, with Robert Lewandowski halving the deficit in the 72nd minute before Ferran Torres drew the sides level in the 78th. Lamine Yamal gave the visitors the lead in the second minute of added time with a deflected strike before Torres sealed the tie (90+8') with the last kick of the game.

The game was a joy for neutrals and fans of either side to watch, overflowing with action and ultimately consequential to both clubs' campaigns.

Five talking points as Barcelona secure comeback win

5. A disappointing time for Atletico Madrid

The loss to Barcelona will sting Los Rojiblancos deeply given the context of their last game where they lost on penalties to cross-town rivals Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League (March 12). The Madrid-based club have lost three of their last five games and are effectively out of the LaLiga title race and the Champions League after a disappointing 16 days in March.

Atletico Madrid can be encouraged by their upcoming second-leg Copa del Rey clash with Barcelona on April 2 and will be keen for spoils and revenge when they host their Catalan rivals again. In the first leg on February 25, the game ended 4-4.

4. Barcelona’s Gegenpress

Jurgen Klopp had touted counter-pressing as the best playmaker in the world and his compatriot Hansi Flick took the statement as gospel with the Barcelona side. The German tactician’s side pressed and ran relentlessly, consigning their opponents to effectively death by exhaustion before the end of the game.

With the season in its final stages, no team has looked capable of keeping up with the Catalans, and with the Spanish Super Cup already in the bag, dreams of a treble are not looking so unlikely at the moment.

3. Raphinha, the magical Brazilian

If counter-pressing is the best playmaker in the world, Raphinha is a close second. The Barcelona midfielder was magical, as he always is for his side and bagged another assist to help his team to the top of the LaLiga table.

The star won five of seven duels, completed 27 of 33 passes (82%), and won one free-kick against Atletico Madrid in another masterful performance.

2. Jan Oblak’s poor performance

Jan Oblak having a poor game between the sticks (against anyone not named Cristiano Ronaldo) happens so rarely it is hard to believe it is really happening when it does happen. This was the first game in LaLiga that the shot-stopper conceded four times and only the second time Atletico have done so this season with him between the sticks.

The Slovenian keeper will hope he has a better showing in his next game after he managed just two saves against Barcelona from an xG faced of 1.26.

1. How do you solve a problem like Lamine Yamal?

Watching Lamine Yamal as a Cules fan must be an exhilarating experience; watching him as an opposition fan must be torture. The fact that the Spaniard is 17 years old feels preposterous, his passing, intelligence, and physicality are far beyond what a child should be capable of. Yet Lamine continues to dazzle and improve.

The teenager was rightfully the Player of the Match against Los Rojiblancos after he bagged the goal that completed the Remontada in Madrid. The forward looks set to be a glorious addition to the beautiful game for years to come and a worthy addition to the line of great forwards in the sport's history.

