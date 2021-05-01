Atletico Madrid decide against extending Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira's loan spell - Reports

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira is expected to return to the Emirates after his loan spell at Atletico Madrid ends this summer.

Torreira has had an average spell at Atletico Madrid and has mostly been used as a backup option by manager Diego Simeone.

The Uruguayan’s future at Arsenal is not clear either, as he wasn’t Mikel Arteta’s preferred choice in midfield and lost his place in the team before his move to Spain.

Arsenal's Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira, 25, will not return for a second season on loan with Atletico Madrid but would like to join Boca Juniors. [@mundodeportivo] Tier 4⃣ — The Arsenal News Centre (@AFCNewsCentre) May 1, 2021

As per Mundo Deportivo, Torreira will not be given the option to stay for another season at Atletico Madrid.

The player desperately wants to move back to South America, and has mentioned in the past that he wants Arsenal to agree a loan deal with Boca Juniors.

Torreira unhappy in Europe after his difficult spell at Arsenal

Torreira made a bright start at Arsenal under former manager Unai Emery, but things slowly started unraveling under the Spaniard.

He failed to impress consistently under Arteta and was loaned out last summer. Although Torreira has made 19 appearances in La Liga, most of them have come off the bench.

The 25-year old wants to be closer to his family after the sad demise of his mother, and has already pleaded with Arsenal to strike a loan deal with Boca Juniors.

Advertisement

"I want to go to Boca Juniors now. I am 25 years old and I know it’s a club that plays for great targets.

"I’d like to make the fans happy... but I know it's not easy. Boca should reach an agreement with Arsenal for a one-year loan," Torreira told YouTube channel Perfil Bulos in April.

It remains to be seen if Boca will sanction a move for Torreira. The Gunners are likely to demand a loan fee for Torreira, which could cause complications.

The Uruguayan’s contract with Arsenal runs until 2023, and his future is shrouded in mystery right now.

Arsenal are open to selling Ainsley Maitland-Niles & Eddie Nketiah, while Héctor Bellerín is keen on leaving the club if the right opportunity arises. Matteo Guendouzi & Lucas Torreira are both expected to be sold. Sead Kolasinac remains likely to leave. [@ChrisWheatley_] #afc — afcstuff (@afcstuff) April 26, 2021

A return to the Gunners later this summer is likely and we will have to wait and see what lies ahead for the talented central midfielder.