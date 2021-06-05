Atletico Madrid interested in signing 25-year-old defender - Reports

Atletico Madrid are reportedly keen to sign Spanish right-back Alvaro Odriozola. The 25-year-old has been on the fringes of Real Madrid's squad since joining the club in 2018.

According to Fichajes, Alvaro Odriozola is ready to end his spell with Real Madrid this summer, and Atletico Madrid have emerged as potential suitors. The former Real Sociedad right-back started only ten games for Real Madrid this season and has had to play second fiddle to Dani Carvajal.

Former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane even chose to play Lucas Vazquez at right-back ahead of Odriozola on several occasions the past season.

Odriozola rose through the youth ranks at Real Sociedad before making his debut for the club in 2017. The right-back instantly became an integral member of La Real's starting line-up and received a call-up to the Spanish national side thanks to his consistent performances.

Odriozola earned himself a move to Real Madrid in the summer of 2018. The right-back struggled to break into the starting line-up at Real Madrid during his first season with the club, and managed to make just 14 La Liga appearances in his debut season at the Santiago Bernabeu.

After playing just five games in the first half of his second season with Real Madrid, Odriozola joined Bayern Munich on a six-month loan deal during the second half of the season. The 25-year-old struggled to make an impact whilst on loan with the Bundesliga giants and returned to the Spanish capital in the summer.

The Spaniard decided to stay at Real Madrid last summer and fight for his place in the starting line-up. Despite showing glimpses of his ability, Odriozola was unable to earn the faith of Zinedine Zidane, and had to make do with a bit-part role.

Atletico Madrid will look to sign Odriozola as potential replacement for Kieran Trippier

Odriozola is ready to end his time with Real Madrid and has reportedly received interest from Atletico Madrid.

Atletico Madrid are bracing themselves for the potential exit of Kieran Trippier, who has been linked with a move to Manchester United this summer.

Manchester United are looking to sign a top-quality right-back to provide competition to Aaron Wan-Bissaka. This could force Atletico Madrid to sign a replacement for the former Tottenham right-back.

Diego Simeone will look to bolster his Atletico Madrid squad this summer to boost their chances of retaining their La Liga title next season and mount a serious challenge for the Champions League.

