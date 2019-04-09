Atletico Madrid news: Every top player's transfer market evaluation and release clause revealed

How much would it take for Atletico Madrid to part ways with star striker Antoine Griezmann?

What’s the story?

Spanish publication Marca has published an article which appears to reveal exactly how much Atletico Madrid’s stars are worth in the current transfer market. The same article also reveals the amounts that rival clubs would need to match the release clauses in the contracts of some of Atletico’s biggest names.

In case you didn’t know...

Following defender Lucas Hernandez’s €80m move to Bayern Munich, speculation is flying around over the future of Atletico’s other big stars. Marca has stated that Slovenian goalkeeper Jan Oblak, for instance, has a release clause of €100m in his contract, a fee that could definitely attract the attention of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Star striker Antoine Griezmann will see his release clause drop from €200m to €120m in July, meaning he’d suddenly move back onto the radar for a number of sides, while a fee of just €50m would probably be enough to force Atletico to part ways with Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey.

Diego Costa and Jose Giminez reportedly have hefty release clauses of €200m and €150m respectively, while the article suggests that Los Rojiblancos value forward Angel Correa at more than €100m.

The heart of the matter

While it’s clear that Atletico boss Diego Simeone probably doesn’t want to lose any of his key players, the fact remains that Los Rojiblancos are no strangers to selling their best players; the likes of Arda Turan, Diego Costa, and Theo Hernandez have all exited the club to head to pastures new over the past few seasons.

Despite their massive successes under Simeone, winning La Liga in 2013/14 and reaching the Champions League final on two occasions, Atletico still aren’t seen on the same level as Europe’s very biggest clubs – including their domestic rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona – and that means their players are always ripe for the taking.

With that said, Atletico have also splashed the cash recently – they paid €60m for Thomas Lemar, a target for big Premier League clubs, last summer, and also spent €65m to bring Diego Costa back from Chelsea in the January of 2018.

The potential fees for Atletico’s top players suggested by Marca are all extremely large, but Europe’s biggest clubs have plenty of money to throw around right now and even release clauses above €100m wouldn’t make a dent in the finances of some teams.

What’s next?

After their loss to Barcelona last weekend, Atletico are essentially out of the title race – meaning they’re locked in a battle with city rivals Real to see who can finish runners-up to the Catalan giants.

Simeone’s side next face 16th placed Celta Vigo on Saturday at the Wanda Metropolitano in what looks like a winnable game for them.

