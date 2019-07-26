×
Atletico Madrid News: Joao Felix reveals the advice Cristiano Ronaldo gave him during the Nations League semi-final

News
26 Jul 2019, 17:12 IST

Portugal v Ukraine - UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier
Portugal v Ukraine - UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier

What's the story?

Atletico Madrid record signing Joao Felix has revealed that fellow Portugal international, Cristiano Ronaldo, offered him some sage advice during the Nations League semi-final. The youngster added that in fact, the Juventus star gave him 'a lot' of advice throughout the course of the tournament.

In case you didn't know...

The former Benfica sensation was linked with a series of European heavyweights before he completed a €126 million (£112 million) summer move to Atletico Madrid to become the third most expensive footballer of all time.

The 19-year-old turned heads after he produced impressive performances for eventual Primeira Liga champions Benfica last term, netting 15 goals in 26 appearances in his debut season playing first-team football for the club.

The Rojiblancos' new No.7 made his first senior debut for his national team in the semi-finals of the inaugural UEFA Nations League this summer. Ronaldo, eventually led the side to the title, as Portugal defeated the Netherlands in the final by a 1-0 margin.

The heart of the matter

Felix has now revealed that he received 'a lot' of advice from Ronaldo during his international debut, adding that the Juventus superstar asked him to keep calm and focus on his own brand of football.

In an AMA with Bleacher Report, Felix was asked if Ronaldo had offered him any advice when they played together for Portugal, to which he replied, "Yes, a lot."

"In the first game that I played (a 3-1 Nations League win over Switzerland in which Ronaldo scored a hat-trick) he gave me a lot of advice. [He said] to be calm, to play my football."

What's next?

Felix recently sparked injury fears after he picked up a hip problem during his Atletico debut but Diego Simeone has confirmed that the forward will make a speedy return in time for the Rojiblancos' derby against Real Madrid in the International Champions Cup on Saturday. 

