Atletico Madrid have peaked at the right time ahead of Manchester United return leg

Atletico Madrid will travel to Old Trafford on Tuesday evening knowing that they are underdogs against Manchester United. But this is where the Rojiblancos thrive the most.

Diego Simeone has built a siege mentality around his team, which allows them to go into games where they are not fancied and still get needed results.

In recent years, they have done it on the biggest of stages and when it mattered most - against Liverpool, Real Madrid and Barcelona. And they can do the same against Ralf Rangnick’s not-too-impressive side.

Nobody gave Atletico Madrid a chance in the first leg of the Round of 16 tie against the Red Devils, yet they surprised everyone by outplaying Manchester United. The Rojiblancos were unlucky not to have won that game at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Rojiblancos have peaked at the right time

When Atletico Madrid hosted Manchester United in the first leg, they went into that game on the back of just three wins in their previous eight matches.

Even worse than their porous form was the fact that many first-team players were off-color. However, a lot has changed in the last three weeks for the Rojiblancos – and for the better.

Not only have they won every game since facing the Red Devils, but Simeone’s side can now boast several in-form players, including Joao Felix, Renan Lodi and Rodrigo De Paul.

That Atletico have won each of their last three matches and scored seven goals in the process only points to a side that has peaked at the right moment.

Atletico Madrid’s counter-attacking football could serve them well

Unlike Manchester United, who are still struggling to find their identity, Atletico have a style of play that has worked for them over the last decade.

Under Simeone, the Rojiblancos are very compact and have mastered the art of playing on the counter-attack.

Considering how poor the Red Devils’ defense is, Atletico's ’sit back and play on the counter’ approach could serve them well at Old Trafford.

“In football, it’s all opinions, I think coaches always try to generate what they can with what players they have,” Simeone said in his pre-match press conference, as quoted by Manchester Evening News.

“In these 10 years we’ve found a path that has given us results and we try to generate and manage and stimulate these players we’ve got.

“We know every game is completely different, we’ve done well in these previous games like this in this country, we know the potential and how important the opponent we’re facing tomorrow, and I’m sure that tomorrow we’ll do the best we can in the game.”

Atletico Madrid are currently on a roll and they’ve peaked at the right time ahead of their crucial second-leg game against Manchester United. Now they have to make their momentum count at Old Trafford.

