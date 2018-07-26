Atletico Madrid pre-season squad preview

Club Atletico de Madrid & Arsenal Pre Matchday Activity

The Reigning Europa League champions, Atletico Madrid, have announced their squad for the upcoming International Champions Cup fixtures to be held in Singapore. The club from Madrid will kick-start their campaign against Arsenal on the 26th of July at the Singapore National Stadium in Kallang.

Los Colchoneros had a good domestic season last time around as they finished runners-up behind Barcelona in La Liga while crashing out against Sevilla in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey. The European season though was a bit topsy-turvy as the Spanish side went out of the Champions League as they finished third in the group stages only to qualify to the Europa League to win their third Europa League in 8 years.

Manager Diego Simeone will be looking to go one up in La Liga this time around reinforcing his side with new signings Gelson Martins, Nehuen Perez, Thomas Lemar, and Rodrigo joining the roster while club legends Gabi and Fernando Torres along with Diego Jota will be leaving the Wanda Metropolitano.

Fernando Torres in J league side Sagan Tosu

Simeone will be without World Cup participants Saul Niguez, Koke, Diego Godin, Jose Giminez, Sime Vrsaljko, Diego Costa Filipe Luis, Lucas Hernandez, Antoine Griezmann and Thomas Lemar after giving those players an extended break for the participation in the Wolrd Cup.

Atletico Madrid will start their pre-season against Arsenal on the 26th of July at the Singapore National Stadium in Kallang in their first International Champions Cup fixture then face-off against Paris Saint Germain on the 30th of July in the same venue before taking a break from the International Champions Cup fixtures.

They will then travel to Stuttgart to face VfB Stuttgart on the 5th of August followed by another friendly against Cagliari on the 8th of August at Sardegna Arena.

Atletico will finally end their pre-season against Inter Milan in their final International Champions Cup fixture at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Atletico Madrid Squad

Goalkeepers: Jan Oblak, Antonio Adan, Alex dos Santos

Defenders: Juanfran Torres, Aitor Punal, Andres Solano, Francisco Montero, Alberto Rodriguez Tachi, Carlos Isaac

Midfielders: Rodrigo Hernandez, Thomas Partey, Vitolo, Roberto Olabe, Toni Moya, Oscar Garcia Quintela, Mikel Carro, Joaquin Munoz, Victor Mollejo

Forwards: Angel Correa, Kevin Gameiro, Luciano Vietto, Borja Garces

Atletico Madrid fixtures and Venues

26 July: Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal, Singapore National Stadium ,Kallang

30 July: Atletico Madrid vs PSG, Singapore National Stadium ,Kallang

5 August: Atletico Madrid vs Vfb Stuttugart, Mercedes-Benz Arena, Stuttgart

8 August: Atletico Madrid vs Cagliari, Sardegna Arena, Cagliari

11 August: Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan, Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid