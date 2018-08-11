Atletico Madrid's ideal starting XI for 2018/19 season

Atletico Madrid will be a serious contender in La Liga this season

This summer, Atletico Madrid had one of the best transfer windows in the past few years. They bought some excellent players. Thomas Lemar, Gelson Martins, Santiago Arias and Rodri are four young, promising and very high-quality signings. Also, Nikola Kalinić came to the club

On the other side, their key player, Antoine Griezmann signed a new, long-term contract. Keeping Griezmann means that they are going to be a real powerhouse this season.

Last season, Los Colchoneros finished runners-up behind Barcelona in La Liga. In Copa del Rey, Sevilla beat them in the quarterfinals. In the Champions League, they finished third in the group stages and that was enough only to qualify to the Europa League knockout stages. They won that competition by beating Marseille 3-0 in the final match. This was their third Europa League trophy in last 8 years.

Cholo Simeone has proved many times that he is a world class manager. His team has talent in abundance and they now look very capable of winning the La Liga trophy this season especially with so much change going on at Real Madrid and Barcelona. Also, I won't be surprised if they go very far in the Champions League.

They have strength in every single area of the pitch. We know very well that Cholo prefers 4-4-2 formation. In the picture below, you can see Atletico Madrid's ideal starting lineup for this season. This team is a perfect mix of technicality and physicality.

Atletico Madrid's ideal starting lineup for the upcoming season

Goalkeeper

Jan Oblak is one of the best goalkeepers in the world

Certainly, Cholo Simeone doesn't have any problems with goalkeeper position. Jan Oblak is currently one of the best goalkeepers in the word.

Still only 25, Oblak already has a glowing reputation, which will only get better in the future. Definitely, he is the first name on the team sheet for Cholo Simeone.

This summer, Atletico Madrid also signed Antonio Adan from Real Betis for just €1m. This is another smart piece of business by Atleti because as a backup keeper you'll struggle to find someone as good.

