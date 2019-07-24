Atletico Madrid squad for the International Champions Cup announced

Atletico Madrid will start their pre-season tour of the United States of America today.

Atletico Madrid have announced their squad for their upcoming International Champions Cup fixtures. They will play their first fixture today against Mexican giants Guadalajara.

International Champions Cup is an annual footballing friendly event held during pre-season with many of the biggest names in club football participating in it. The tournament is hosted at over 17 venues across 6 countries including China, England, Sweden, Singapore United States, and Wales. Atletico Madrid joins a host of elite clubs such as Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus in the competition.

Atletico Madrid has officially announced their squad for the upcoming International Champions Cup fixtures as well as the match against MLS All-Stars.

The squad will feature all their new recruits including their all-time most expensive player Joao Felix. The team also includes talented youngsters Alex Santos, Carlos Isaac, Ricard Sanchez, Toni Moya, Rodrigo Riquelme and Sergio Camello.

Jose Gimenez is the biggest name to miss out on pre-season tour with Uruguayan still on holiday following his commitments with the national side earlier in the summer.

The squad is as follows:

Goalkeeper: Jan Oblak, Antonio Adan, Alex Dos Santos

Defence: Renan Lodi, Stefan Savic, Mario Hermoso, Kieran Trippier, Carlos Isaac, Francisco Montero, Ricard Sánchez

Midfield: Koke, Saul Niguez, Thomas Lemar, Marcus Llorente, Hector Herrera, Vitolo, Antonio Sanabria, Toni Moya, Rodrigo Riquelme Reche

Forwards: Alvaro Morata, Angel Correa, Joao Felix, Ivan Saponjic, Diego Costa, Sergio Camello

Atletico Madrid will kick-start their International Champions Cup fixtures today against Guadalajara in the Gold Life Park in Arlington, Texas.

They will then travel to Rutherford on the 26th to face their cross-town rivals Real Madrid in the MetLife Stadium.

On the 31st of July Atletico Madrid will play the MLS All-Stars team that includes Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Bastian Schweinsteiger at the Exploria stadium in Orlando.

La Rojiblancos will then face their final fixture against Italian side Juventus on the 10th of August.

