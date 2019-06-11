Atletico Madrid Transfer News: Jan Oblak wants to leave the club this summer

Club Atletico de Madrid v AS Monaco - UEFA Champions League Group A

Jan Oblak, after the likes of Diego Godin and Antoine Griezmann, is looking for a move away from Wanda Metropolitano. He prefers a switch to Manchester United, with their No.1's, David de Gea, future looking uncertain.

Oblak joined the Atletico Madrid from Benfica in 2014 and over the past few seasons has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world of football.

Last season Oblak kept 20 clean sheets in 37 LaLiga appearances as Atletico sealed a second place finish ahead of Real Madrid and just behind FC Barcelona.

If reports coming out of Spain are to be believed, Jan Oblak is considering a switch to Manchester United and even the Red Devils are considering the possibility of triggering Oblak's €120 million buyout clause in the event De Gea leaves.

The Atletico Madrid shot-stopper is considering his future in the Spanish capital as he is concerned about Rojiblanco's competitiveness, with star forward Antoine Griezmann set to leave and Lucas Hernandez, Diego Godin, Filipe Luis and Juanfran also departing.

The Slovenian international wants the Spanish giants to match his ambitions and prefers the English league, where he can maximize his potential despite the fact that United would be in the Europa League next season.

Paris Saint-Germain are in the market for a world-class keeper after announcing the departure of Gianluigi Buffon and are heavily linked to the current United number 1, David de Gea. This has forced Ole's side to look out for other alternatives.

Oblak signed a contract extension with Atletico in April, with his deal running until the summer of 2023 but United can pay his buyout clause to acquire his services.

If Jan Oblak does move to the Manchester club, the fans would be happy to see a keeper who can live up to the standards set by the Spaniard at the club.