La Liga Transfer News: Kieran Trippier officially joins Atletico Madrid

Kieran Trippier

What's the story?

Kieran Trippier has officially joined La Liga giants Atletico Madrid on a three-year deal.

In case you didn't know...

Kieran Trippier had been an integral part of Mauricio Poechettino's side in the last couple of years. The full-back had earlier expressed about doubts regarding his future with Tottenham Hotspur.

The 28-year old last played for Tottenham in their historic Champions League final against Liverpool. Trippier joined Spurs in 2015 from Burnley after making almost 200 appearances for the Clarets.

The full-back had to struggle in his first few years at White Hart Lane with Kyle Walker given more first-team opportunities ahead of him. The sale of Walker to Manchester City saw Trippier finally establishing himself as a regular in the Spurs squad.

Trippier made a total of 114 appearances and scored twice for Spurs in 4 seasons, and the 28-year old also had 3 more years left on his Tottenham contract.

With Trippier arriving, Diego Simeone has now made 3 major defensive signings to his side following the departure of Lucas Hernandez, Juanfran and Diego Godin. Trippier is the 9th new player to arrive at the Wanda Metropolitano this season.

Trippier will be the only Englishman plying his trade in the La Liga.

The heart of the matter...

Atletico Madrid officially announced the signing of 28-year-old England international Kieran Trippier from Tottenham Hotspur on their Twitter account. The 28-year-old will join the Rojiblancos on a three-year deal after Spurs reportedly agreed a £20 million transfer fee with the Spanish powerhouse.

The England international signed his contract after having successfully undergone a medical examination at the Clínica Universidad de Navarra in Spain earlier in the day.

What's next?

Atletico Madrid are yet to finalize their squad for the International Champions Cup but are unlikely to call up the English full-back to the squad.