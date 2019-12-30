Atletico Madrid Transfer News: Los Rojiblancos open talks with former Barcelona striker Paco Alcacer

Sai Teja FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News Published Dec 30, 2019

Dec 30, 2019 IST SHARE

Paco Alcacer

According to Marca, Borussia Dortmund's Paco Alcacer wants to part ways with the German club and is eyeing a move back to La Liga Santander. The 26-year-old has reportedly been approached by Atletico Madrid who have been quite open about their search for attacking reinforcements.

Dortmund's capture of goalscoring sensation Erling Håland seems to have acted as the catalyst for this series of events as Alcacer is now no longer the automatic choice to lead Lucien Favre's attack. The Norwegian has been in sensational form this season, having already notched up 28 goals and 7 assists in just 22 matches across all competitions.

Alcacer, who has scored 7 and set up a further 2 in 15 appearances this season, is one of Atletico's two options for the No.9 role, with Edinson Cavani of Paris Saint-Germain being the other. The Uruguayan has been strongly linked with Diego Simeone's side over the last month and seems like a logical signing in more ways than one, considering the number of experienced heads that have parted ways with the club over the last couple of seasons.

Atletico Madrid have been heavily linked with PSG's Edinson Cavani

The report does, however, suggest that Alcacer could be an easier option given the PSG striker's wage demands and how they could potentially affect Atleti's financial structure. The former Barcelona striker could cost somewhere in the region of €30m should the Spanish giants attempt to sign him, be it on loan with an obligation or an outright purchase.

With the UEFA Euro 2020 on the horizon and Spain's serious dearth of pure centre-forwards, this could be a win-win scenario for everyone involved should a move materialise.