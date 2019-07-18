Atletico Madrid Transfer News: Rojiblancos announce the signing of Mario Hermoso

Vishal Subramanian FOLLOW ANALYST News 77 // 18 Jul 2019, 19:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Mario Hermoso has joined Atletico for a €25 million fee

What's the story?

Atletico Madrid have announced on their official website that Mario Hermoso has joined the club on a 5-year deal.

The Spanish center-back joins Atleti after spending 2 seasons at RCD Espanyol, where he made his name as one of the best defenders in the country.

In case you didn't know...

Hermoso was subject to interest from the Rojiblancos for the entirety of the transfer and after weeks of constant speculation, his move to the Spanish capital has now been confirmed.

The 24-year-old has cost Atleti a modest €25 million and was presented at the Wanda Metropolitano earlier today, alongside fellow new signing Kieran Trippier.

Mario Hermoso becomes Atletico's ninth signing of the summer as the Rojiblancos look forward to the beginning of a new era, after the likes of Lucas Hernandez, Antoine Griezmann, Juanfran, Diego Godin and Rodri left the club this summer.

The heart of the matter

Hermoso was believed to have a €25 million release clause on his contract and was widely regarded as one of the best defenders in the country after his exploits last season.

Despite initial suggestions that Atleti would be unwilling to trigger his release clause as they had more gaping holes to fix in the transfer market, they've moved quickly to complete the deal in recent days.

The Spaniard has been assigned the #22 shirt and will look to take over the reins from club legend Diego Godin, who departed at the end of last season to join Inter.

What's next?

Atletico Madrid are going through a summer of massive change. After Lucas Hernandez and Antoine Griezmann left in big-money moves, the Rojiblancos have done reasonably well to draft in replacements as the likes of Joao Felix, Marcos Llorente and Kieran Trippier have joined among others.

Hermoso's signing is a massive boost for the Spanish giants as he looks set to form a lethal partnership at the heart of the defense alongside Jose Gimenez.