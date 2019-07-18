×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Atletico Madrid Transfer News: Rojiblancos announce the signing of Mario Hermoso

Vishal Subramanian
ANALYST
News
77   //    18 Jul 2019, 19:24 IST

Mario Hermoso has joined Atletico for a €25 million fee
Mario Hermoso has joined Atletico for a €25 million fee

What's the story?

Atletico Madrid have announced on their official website that Mario Hermoso has joined the club on a 5-year deal.

The Spanish center-back joins Atleti after spending 2 seasons at RCD Espanyol, where he made his name as one of the best defenders in the country.

In case you didn't know...

Hermoso was subject to interest from the Rojiblancos for the entirety of the transfer and after weeks of constant speculation, his move to the Spanish capital has now been confirmed.

The 24-year-old has cost Atleti a modest €25 million and was presented at the Wanda Metropolitano earlier today, alongside fellow new signing Kieran Trippier.

Mario Hermoso becomes Atletico's ninth signing of the summer as the Rojiblancos look forward to the beginning of a new era, after the likes of Lucas Hernandez, Antoine Griezmann, Juanfran, Diego Godin and Rodri left the club this summer.

The heart of the matter

Hermoso was believed to have a €25 million release clause on his contract and was widely regarded as one of the best defenders in the country after his exploits last season.

Despite initial suggestions that Atleti would be unwilling to trigger his release clause as they had more gaping holes to fix in the transfer market, they've moved quickly to complete the deal in recent days.

The Spaniard has been assigned the #22 shirt and will look to take over the reins from club legend Diego Godin, who departed at the end of last season to join Inter.

What's next?

Atletico Madrid are going through a summer of massive change. After Lucas Hernandez and Antoine Griezmann left in big-money moves, the Rojiblancos have done reasonably well to draft in replacements as the likes of Joao Felix, Marcos Llorente and Kieran Trippier have joined among others.

Hermoso's signing is a massive boost for the Spanish giants as he looks set to form a lethal partnership at the heart of the defense alongside Jose Gimenez.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Atletico Madrid Football RCD Espanyol Football Mario Hermoso Canseco
Advertisement
Premier League transfer news: Atletico Madrid announce Rodri departure
RELATED STORY
10 greatest La Liga players of all time
RELATED STORY
La Liga Transfer News: Kieran Trippier officially joins Atletico Madrid
RELATED STORY
Atletico Madrid Transfer News: Rojiblancos sign Serbian striker Ivan Saponjic
RELATED STORY
Chelsea Transfer News: Atletico Madrid confirm agreement to sign Alvaro Morata permanently
RELATED STORY
3 defenders Atletico Madrid should consider signing this summer
RELATED STORY
EPL Transfer News: Atletico Madrid give major hint on departure of Man City target while presenting Marcos Llorente
RELATED STORY
Premier League Transfer News: Kieran Trippier set for Atletico Madrid medical
RELATED STORY
Arsenal Transfer News: Atletico Madrid keen on signing Hector Bellerin
RELATED STORY
Manchester City Transfer News: Atletico's Llorente signing opens the door for Rodri's move to the Etihad
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Intercontinental Cup 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us