Atletico Madrid Transfer News: Rojiblancos sign Serbian striker Ivan Saponjic

Varun Nair
ANALYST
News
205   //    12 Jul 2019, 19:28 IST

Simeone has brought in another forward this summer
Simeone has brought in another forward this summer

What's the story?

Atletico Madrid have officially announced the signing of highly-rated Serbian striker Ivan Saponjic from Benfica. The 21-year-old signed a three-year contract with the La Liga side.

In case you didn't know...

Atletico Madrid have been very active in the transfer window this summer and had earlier broken their transfer record to sign highly-rated Portuguese striker Joao Felix from Benfica.

Saponjic was announced before Antoine Griezmann's move to Barcelona was made official.

The Serbian is one of the many players who have signed for the Rojiblancos this summer. Thus far, the Madrid club has welcomed the likes of Marcos Llorente, Hector Herrera and Felix.

The 21-year-old Serbian scored six goals in 28 games for Benfica B team in the second tier of Portuguese football.

The heart of the matter

Atletico Madrid had officially announced the signing of Ivan Saponjic. He has already begun training with the Spanish club after being given permission by Benfica.

The player was officially presented at the Wanda Metropolitano today and will be taking the No.17 jersey.

Atletico Madrid club president Enrique Cerezo officially welcomed Saponjic and he spoke about the player. He said,

"His eye for goal, talent, courage and youth make him a striker with great potential."
"You join a team with extraordinary players who play in your same position. We are completely sure that this rivalry will help you improve and motivate yourself until you become a top striker."

During the official presentation, the player also spoke about his new club and his first impressions.

"I'm going to give everything I have in this club. They have welcomed me phenomenally."
"As for my first impressions, everything is going great. My first feelings have been fantastic. It's very good to work with Simeone, one of the best coaches in the world."

What's next?

Diego Simeone will look to test his new signing in the upcoming International Champions Cup.


Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Atletico Madrid Football Benfica Football Atletico Madrid Transfer News Diego Simeone La Liga Transfer News
