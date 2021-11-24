Atletico Madrid vs AC Milan - Combined XI | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Atletico Madrid host AC Milan at the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday in a blockbuster 2021-22 UEFA Champions League clash.

The two teams are currently occupying the bottom two places in Group B, and time's running out for them to book their places in the last 16. Los Rojiblancos are third with four points from as many games, but the Rossoneri are rock bottom with just one.

Except for a 1-1 draw at home against Porto earlier this month, the high-flying Serie A outfit have lost their three other games despite faring well in the league. Another setback tonight would extinguish Milan's already slim chances of progressing to the knockouts, so the margin for error is extremely low.

Ahead of the enticing kick-off, here's a look at how Atletico Madrid and AC Milan would stack up in a hypothetical combined XI (in a 3-4-1-2 formation):

Goalkeeper: Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid)

Jan Oblak averages a clean sheet every two games with Atletico Madrid.

No player has been as consistently good as Jan Oblak, a modern-day goalkeeping legend who is grossly underrated. Tall, athletic and physically strong, Oblak has been indispensable in Atletico's goal after establishing himself in the XI in the 2015-16 season.

In 320 games, the Slovenian has kept a staggering 165 clean sheets, including 30 in 63 Champions League games, for Atletico Madrid. He has been around for so long that it's easy to forget that Oblak is still only 28, and has plenty more years at the top.

