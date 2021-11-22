Atletico Madrid vs AC Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Atletico Madrid are set to play AC Milan at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

Atletico Madrid come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Jagoba Arrasate's Osasuna in La Liga. A late second-half goal from Brazilian centre-back Felipe sealed the deal for Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid.

AC Milan, on the other hand, lost 4-3 to Vincenzo Italiano's Fiorentina in Serie A. Goals from Ghanaian midfielder Alfred Duncan and Italian winger Riccardo Saponara and a second-half brace from star Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic ensured victory for Fiorentina.

A second-half brace from veteran Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic and an own goal from centre-back Lorenzo Venuti proved to be a mere consolation for AC Milan.

Atletico Madrid vs AC Milan Head-to-Head

In three head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Atletico Madrid hold the advantage, having won all three games.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the Champions League, with Atletico Madrid beating AC Milan 2-1. Second-half goals from French attacker Antoine Griezmann and Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez secured the win for Atletico Madrid. Portuguese forward Rafael Leao scored the consolation goal for AC Milan, who had Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie sent off in the first-half.

Atletico Madrid form guide in La Liga: W-D-W-D-D

AC Milan form guide in Serie A: L-D-W-W-W

Atletico Madrid vs AC Milan Team News

Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid will be without English right-back Kieran Trippier and Portuguese forward Joao Felix, while Brazilian centre-back Felipe and France international Antoine Griezmann are suspended. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Diego Simeone is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Kieran Trippier, Joao Felix

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Antoine Griezmann, Felipe

AC Milan

Meanwhile, AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli will be unable to call upon the services of French goalkeeper Mike Maignan, Croatian forward Ante Rebic and right-back Davide Calabria. There are doubts over the availability of English centre-back Fikayo Tomori and Spanish winger Samu Castillejo.

Injured: Mike Maignan, Ante Rebic, Davide Calabria

Doubtful: Samu Castillejo, Fikayo Tomori

Suspended: None

Atletico Madrid vs AC Milan Predicted XI

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Jan Oblak, Stefan Savic, Jose Maria Gimenez, Mario Hermoso, Sime Vrsaljko, Koke, Rodrigo De Paul, Yannick Carrasco, Thomas Lemar, Matheus Cunha, Luis Suarez

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ciprian Tatarusanu, Alessandro Florenzi, Simon Kjaer, Alessio Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez, Franck Kessie, Ismael Bennacer, Alexis Saelemaekers, Rade Krunic, Rafael Leao, Zlatan Ibrahimovic

OptaPaolo 🏆 @OptaPaolo



#FiorentinaMilan 40 - Zlatan Ibrahimovic has become the oldest player ever to have scored 2+ goals in a Serie A game and the first 40-year-old player to have scored 2+ goals in a match in the big-5 European leagues in the 2000s (40 years, 48 days). Infinity. 40 - Zlatan Ibrahimovic has become the oldest player ever to have scored 2+ goals in a Serie A game and the first 40-year-old player to have scored 2+ goals in a match in the big-5 European leagues in the 2000s (40 years, 48 days). Infinity.#FiorentinaMilan https://t.co/vbUY0I6FMo

Atletico Madrid vs AC Milan Prediction

Atletico Madrid are 4th in La Liga and 3rd in their Champions League group currently. Despite spending big on the likes of Rodrigo De Paul and Matheus Cunha this summer, Atletico Madrid are yet to properly get going.

AC Milan, on the other hand, continue their impressive progression under Stefano Pioli's management. They are bottom in their Champions League group, but their domestic form has improved under Pioli. Credit must be given to their recruitment team too, with young stars like Theo Hernandez, Fikayo Tomori and Alexis Saelemakers all doing well.

AC Milan's continental form has left a lot to be desired. Atletico Madrid for the win.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 2-1 AC Milan

Edited by Abhinav Anand