Atletico Madrid vs Almeria Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th December 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Almeria lock horns with Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side in an important clash at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday.

Atletico Madrid vs Almeria Preview

Almeria are currently rooted to the bottom of the La Liga standings and have struggled to cope with the rigours of the top flight this season. The away side slumped to a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Barbastro in the Copa del Rey this week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. Los Colchoneros suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Barcelona in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Atletico Madrid vs Almeria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Madrid have a good recent record against Almeria and have won eight out of the last 16 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Almeria's two victories.

After a run of only two victories in eight matches against Almeria in La Liga, Atletico Madrid have won four of their last six such games in the competition.

Almeria are winless in each of their last seven matches away from home against Atletico Madrid in La Liga and have played out a longer streak only against Villarreal in the competition.

Atletico Madrid have found the back of the net in each of their seven matches at home against Almeria in La Liga and have scored a total of 21 goals in these matches.

Atletico Madrid vs Almeria Prediction

Atletico Madrid have an impressive squad at their disposal and have thrived under Diego Simeone this season. Antoine Griezmann has been sensational for Los Colchoneros so far and will look to be at his influential best this weekend.

Almeria have struggled at the Wanda Metropolitano and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this match. Atletico Madrid are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 3-1 Almeria

Atletico Madrid vs Almeria Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atletico Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atletico Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Antoine Griezmann to score - Yes