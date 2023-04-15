Atletico Madrid vs Almeria Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th April 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Almeria lock horns with Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side in an important clash at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday.

Atletico Madrid vs Almeria Preview

Almeria are currently in third place in the La Liga standings and have been impressive this season. Los Colchoneros edged Rayo Vallecano to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Almeria, on the other hand, are in 17th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The away side edged Valencia to a 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Atletico Madrid vs Almeria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Madrid have a good recent record against Almeria and have won 12 of the last 19 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Almeria's two victories.

Atletico Madrid have lost only two of their 13 matches against Almeria in La Liga, with both defeats coming away from home.

Atletico Madrid are unbeaten in their six matches at home against Almeria in La Liga and have won their last two such games.

Almeria have conceded six or more goals on five different occasions in La Liga, with the first of those instances coming against Atletico Madrid in 2008.

Atletico Madrid are unbeaten in their last 12 matches in La Liga and have won their last five games in the competition.

Almeria are winless in their last 21 games away from home against teams from Madrid in La Liga and have lost their last eight such matches.

Atletico Madrid vs Almeria Prediction

Atletico Madrid have an impressive squad at their disposal and will look to give Real Madrid a run for their money in the league table. Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata have been impressive for Diego Simeone's side this season and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Almeria have flattered to deceive this season and find themselves dangerously close to the relegation zone at the moment. Atletico Madrid are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 3-1 Almeria

Atletico Madrid vs Almeria Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atletico Madrid

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atletico Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Antoine Griezmann to score - Yes

