Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th February 2024 

Atletico Madrid host Athletic Bilbao at the Metropolitan Stadium on Wednesday for the first leg of the 2023-24 Copa del Rey semi-final encounter.

Los Rojiblancos have their sights on a first title in the competition since 2013, and with both Real Madrid and Barcelona already out, they will fancy their chances.

Unbeaten in their last six games - winning five - Atletico come into the fixture on a solid run of form. It all began with a stunning 4-2 defeat of their city rivals Real Madrid in the last round of the cup, avenging their 5-3 defeat against them in the semi-finals of the Spanish Supercup just days prior.

On Sunday, Diego Simeone's side avoided a loss in stoppage time against Los Blancos in another derby, with Marcos Llorente scoring in the 93rd minute to rescue a point.

Atletico have enjoyed a terrific campaign on many fronts so far but can expect a tough night against a free-scoring Athletic Bilbao side that knocked out Barcelona in the last round. Los Leones defeated the Spanish champions 4-2 at home to reach this stage of the competition. They trailed 2-1 in the match early on but fought back in spectacular fashion to secure a memorable victory.

The Basque Country outfit are now just two games away from reaching a sixth final in the Copa del Rey of the last 15 years, and fancy their chances following another big win at the weekend. Ernesto Valverde's side crushed Mallorca 4-0 in La Liga to prepare for their vital clash against Atletico Madrid.

Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 195 clashes between the sides before, with Atletico winning on 90 occasions and losing to Athletic Bilbao 72 times

Athletic Bilbao have won four of their last seven clashes with Atletico Madrid, including a 2-0 victory at San Mames in their La Liga encounter in December 2023

In each of the last four fixtures between the sides, the winning side kept a clean sheet

Athletic Bilbao have scored four goals each in two of their last three games

Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Athletic Bilbao's attacking form means Atletico Madrid can expect a tough encounter but Los Rojiblancos should be able to prevail at home.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 2-1 Athletic Bilbao

Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Atletico Madrid

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

﻿