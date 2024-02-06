Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th February 2024 

Atletico Madrid host Athletic Bilbao at the Metropolitan Stadium on Wednesday for the first leg of the 2023-24 Copa del Rey semi-final encounter.
Los Rojiblancos have their sights on a first title in the competition since 2013, and with both Real Madrid and Barcelona already out, they will fancy their chances.
Unbeaten in their last six games - winning five - Atletico come into the fixture on a solid run of form. It all began with a stunning 4-2 defeat of their city rivals Real Madrid in the last round of the cup, avenging their 5-3 defeat against them in the semi-finals of the Spanish Supercup just days prior.
On Sunday, Diego Simeone's side avoided a loss in stoppage time against Los Blancos in another derby, with Marcos Llorente scoring in the 93rd minute to rescue a point.
Atletico have enjoyed a terrific campaign on many fronts so far but can expect a tough night against a free-scoring Athletic Bilbao side that knocked out Barcelona in the last round. Los Leones defeated the Spanish champions 4-2 at home to reach this stage of the competition. They trailed 2-1 in the match early on but fought back in spectacular fashion to secure a memorable victory.
The Basque Country outfit are now just two games away from reaching a sixth final in the Copa del Rey of the last 15 years, and fancy their chances following another big win at the weekend. Ernesto Valverde's side crushed Mallorca 4-0 in La Liga to prepare for their vital clash against Atletico Madrid.
Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 195 clashes between the sides before, with Atletico winning on 90 occasions and losing to Athletic Bilbao 72 times
- Athletic Bilbao have won four of their last seven clashes with Atletico Madrid, including a 2-0 victory at San Mames in their La Liga encounter in December 2023
- In each of the last four fixtures between the sides, the winning side kept a clean sheet
- Athletic Bilbao have scored four goals each in two of their last three games
Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction
Athletic Bilbao's attacking form means Atletico Madrid can expect a tough encounter but Los Rojiblancos should be able to prevail at home.
Prediction: Atletico Madrid 2-1 Athletic Bilbao
Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Atletico Madrid
Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes