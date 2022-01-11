Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao prediction, preview, team news and more | Spanish Super Cup 2022

The Spanish Super Cup features a clash between two of La Liga's biggest teams this week as Atletico Madrid take on Athletic Bilbao on Thursday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Athletic Bilbao are in ninth place in the La Liga standings and are yet to hit their stride this season. The Basque outfit played out a 0-0 stalemate against Deportivo Alaves over the weekend and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Atletico Madrid are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have also flattered to deceive this season. Los Colchoneros were held to a 2-2 draw by Villarreal in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head

Atletico Madrid have a good record against Athletic Bilbao and have won 25 out of 44 matches played between the two teams. Athletic Bilbao have managed 12 victories against Athletic Bilbao and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two La Liga outfits took place in September last year and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Both teams squandered chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this week.

Atletico Madrid form guide: D-W-W-L-L

Athletic Bilbao form guide: D-W-W-L-W

Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao Team News

Atletico Madrid have a point to prove

Atletico Madrid

Antoine Griezmann is recovering from an injury at the moment and will be unavailable for selection. Stefan Savic is also carrying a knock and is unlikely to be risked in this fixture.

Injured: Antoine Griezmann

Doubtful: Stefan Savic

Suspended: None

Athletic Bilbao need to be at their best

Athletic Bilbao

Ander Capa, Unai Nunez, Yuri Berchiche, and Asier Villalibre are struggling with their fitness and might not feature in this game. Unai Vencedor has completed his recovery and will be available against Atletico Madrid.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Ander Capa, Unai Nunez, Yuri Berchiche, Asier Villalibre

Suspended: None

Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jan Oblak; Mario Hermoso, Jose Gimenez, Renan Lodi, Marcos Llorente; Rodrigo De Paul, Koke, Thomas Lemar, Yannick Carrasco; Angel Correa, Luis Suarez

Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI (4-4-2): Unai Simon; Mikel Balenziaga, Inigo Martinez, Yeray Alvarez, Oscar De Marcos; Unai Vencedor, Dani Garcia, Iker Muniain, Alex Berenguer; Oihan Sancet, Inaki Williams

Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Atletico Madrid have not been at their best this season and cannot afford another poor run of form in the coming weeks. The likes of Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul are yet to hit their peak this season and will need to make a mark in the Spanish Super Cup.

Athletic Bilbao defied all odds to win this competition last year and will look to replicate their heroics against Diego Simeone's side. Atletico Madrid are the better team on paper, however, and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 2-1 Athletic Bilbao

