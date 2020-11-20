Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona - 5 players to watch out for | La Liga 2020-21

As the 2020-21 Spanish La Liga resumes this weekend, all eyes will be on the Wanda Metropolitano, where Atletico Madrid welcome Barcelona in a heavyweight clash.

The Rojiblancos are off to a flyer this season, winning five of their opening seven games, and are the only unbeaten side in the division. However, Barcelona have had an indifferent start to the La Liga season, languishing in eighth place with just 11 points in their kitty.

Both sides will miss some key players for their first meeting of the season. Atletico Madrid's Luis Suarez is out after testing positive for COVID-19, and Ansu Fati of Barcelona has suffered a long-term injury.

Nevertheless, there will be plenty to look forward to when Barcelona take on Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano. That's because this fixture has produced some really nerve-jangling moments in recent times. On that note, here are the five key players from either team to keep an eye on:

#5 Marc-Andre Ter Stegen (Barcelona)

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen will be eager to pick up his first La Liga clean sheet of the season.

Barcelona have been very inconsistent in the last two seasons, but one player apart from Lionel Messi who has consistently stepped up for the side is Marc-Andre ter Stegen. The German custodian has bailed his side out on numerous occasions during this period, courtesy his goalkeeping heroics.

Now in his seventh season with Barcelona, the German international missed the first few games of the season due to a knee injury. However, he took little time to conjure his best on his return to action; Ter Stegen pulled off several incredible saves in Barcelona's narrow win at Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League at the start of the month.

Ronald Koeman will be hoping to see more of the same on Saturday when his side go up against an uncharacteristically menacing Atletico Madrid side that has scored the second-most goals in the 2020-21 La Liga so far.

Marc ter Stegen's 🇩🇪🧤 best saves against Atlético de Madrid 🔝🔝#AtletiBarça

🏟 Wanda Metropolitano

🗓 Saturday

⏰ 3PM ET / 12PM PT

🇺🇸🇨🇦🇵🇷 Only on beIN SPORTS pic.twitter.com/WSYY6iuQhc — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) November 19, 2020

Ter Stegen conceded twice from the spot in his last meeting against Atletico Madrid. However, he kept a clean sheet on his last visit to the Spanish capital. If he brings his A-game to the fore again, there's no reason to believe that the 28-year old won't pick up another one at the weekend.

#4 Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid)

Marcos Llorente has made a bright start to the new season for Atletico Madrid.

It's hard to believe that Marcos Llorente struggled to break into Real Madrid's first team a few years ago, as he has grown by leaps and bounds since joining Atletico Madrid last summer.

With excellent ball-winning skills, tremendous pace and impressive passing prowess, the 25-year old has become a key component in Diego Simeone's counter-attacking side. Llorente's double against Liverpool back in March is a perfect example in this regard.

Marcos Llorente in his Champions League career before playing Liverpool at Anfield:

❍ 4 shots

❍ 0 shot on target

❍ 0 goals



Marcos Llorente in the Champions League against Liverpool at Anfield:

❍ 2 shots

❍ 2 shots on target

❍ 2 goals



🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/uvpN1eBRza — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 11, 2020

Starting mainly on the right side of midfield, Llorente has demonstrated his ability to change the dynamic of a match with his energy and tireless pressing as he bursts forward with real purpose.

In just seven league games this season, Llorente has already equalled his goal tally from the entire 2019-20 campaign, which reflects the star's growing importance to the side. Interestingly, all three of his top-flight goals this season have come at home.

Rest assured, Marcos Llorente could be a huge menace, especially if he manages to cut through the Barcelona defence like he did against Liverpool. If that happens, Atletico Madrid will likely be in the ascendancy.