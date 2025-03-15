Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th March 2025

Spanish football returns to the fold with a massive clash between two La Liga giants this weekend as Atletico Madrid take on Hansi Flick's Barcelona side in an important encounter at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Preview

Barcelona are currently at the top of the La Liga standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. The Blaugrana eased past Benfica by a comprehensive 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The home side crashed out of the UEFA Champions League on penalties against Real Madrid this week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have a good recent record against Atletico Madrid and have won 32 out of the last 62 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Atletico Madrid's 14 victories.

After a run of five defeats on the trot against Barcelona in La Liga, Atletico Madrid won their previous such game by a 2-1 margin in the reverse fixture last year.

After securing consecutive victories at home against Barcelona in La Liga in 2020 and 2021, Atletico Madrid have suffered defeat in each of their last two such games in the competition.

Barcelona have remained unbeaten in their last three matches away from home against teams from Madrid in La Liga, with each of these results coming under Hansi Flick.

Barcelona have won each of their last six matches in La Liga.

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona have an exceptional squad at their disposal and have been in excellent form in La Liga in recent weeks. Lamine Yamal and Raphinha can be lethal on their day and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Atletico Madrid have been impressive under Diego Simeone but have a poor recent record in this fixture. Barcelona are the better team at the moment and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 1-2 Barcelona

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atletico Madrid to score first - Yes

