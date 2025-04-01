Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd April 2025

The Copa del Rey returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Atletico Madrid lock horns with Hansi Flick's impressive Barcelona side in a crucial encounter at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday. The two teams played out an exhilarating 4-4 draw in the first leg and will look to gain an early upper hand this week.

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Preview

Barcelona are currently at the top of the La Liga standings and have thrived under Hansi Flick so far this season. The Blaugrana eased past Girona by a 4-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this week.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive over the past year. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against Espanyol last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have a good recent record against Atletico Madrid and have won 33 out of the last 63 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Atletico Madrid's 14 victories.

Atletico Madrid are winless in their last five matches in all competitions, with their previous victory coming by a narrow 1-0 margin against Athletic Bilbao in a La Liga encounter last month.

Atletico Madrid are set to play their third consecutive game against a Catalan opponent in all competitions - they have remained winless in their two games so far and have lost their only game against Barcelona during this period by a 4-2 margin.

Barcelona are unbeaten in their last 20 matches in all competitions, with their previous defeat coming against Atletico Madrid last year.

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona are in the midst of a stellar run at the moment and will be intent on maintaining their momentum this week. Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres have been prolific in recent weeks and will look to make their mark in this fixture.

Atletico Madrid have struggled over the past week and have a point to prove going into this game. Barcelona are in better form at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 2-3 Barcelona

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atletico Madrid to score first - Yes

