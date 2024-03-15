Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips | March 17th 2024

Atletico Madrid will invite Barcelona to the Metropolitano Stadium in La Liga on Sunday.

The hosts have seen a drop in form recently and have just three wins in their last 10 games across all competitions. They saw their three-game unbeaten run in La Liga end last week, suffering a 2-0 away loss to Cadiz, with Juanmi bagging a brace.

They bounced back with a win in the UEFA Champions League round-of-16 second leg on Wednesday, recording a 2-1 home win over Inter Milan, thanks to goals from Antoine Griezmann and Memphis Depay. They overturned a one-goal deficit from the first leg and won 3-2 in the ensuing penalty shootout.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last nine games in all competitions and in their previous league outing, registered a 1-0 home win over Mallorca. Lamine Yamal scored the only goal of the match in the 73rd minute, with Robert Lewandowski picking up the assist.

Their winning run continued in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16, recording a 3-1 win over Napoli. Fermín López and João Cancelo scored in the first half while Robert Lewandowski added the third goal in the 87th minute.

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have crossed paths 241 times in all competitions. As expected, the visitors have 109 wins to their name. The hosts have got the better of the visitors 76 times and 56 games have ended in draws.

Barcelona are on a four-game winning streak against the hosts, keeping three clean sheets on the trot.

Atletico Madrid have enjoyed an unbeaten run at home in La Liga this season, recording 13 wins in 14 games. The visitors, meanwhile, are unbeaten in away games in the league.

The visitors have outscored the hosts 57-54 in 28 league games and the hosts have conceded three fewer goals than the Catalans.

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Prediction

Los Colchoneros registered a 2-1 home win over Inter Milan on Wednesday and will be bouyed by that result. They have won eight of their last nine home games in all competitions and will look to build on that form. They have lost just two of their last 13 home meetings against the visitors.

Diego Simeone does not have any fresh absentees for this match but is expected to make a few changes to the starting XI from their 2-1 win over Inter Milan. Depay scored in the 87th minute in that match and also converted from the spot in the penalty shootout and made a good case for starting in this crucial match.

Blaugrana head into the match on a nine-game unbeaten run, winning three of their last four games. They have won their last four meetings against the hosts, scoring seven goals while conceding just twice.

Injuries have been piling up for Xavi recently but Ronald Araujo returns from a suspension and should regain his place in the starting XI. Pau Cubarsi is likely to partner up with him after an impressive performance against Napoli on Tuesday.

Considering the current form of the two teams and goalscoring form, a high-scoring draw is likely to ensue.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 2-2 Barcelona

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Robert Lewandowski to score or assist any time - Yes