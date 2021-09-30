Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Barcelona are back in action with another crucial La Liga fixture this weekend as they lock horns with Atletico Madrid at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday. Barcelona have been shockingly poor this season and have a point to prove this weekend.

Atletico Madrid are in fourth place in the La Liga standings at the moment and are yet to hit their stride this season. Los Colchoneros edged AC Milan to an important 2-1 victory earlier this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Barcelona, on the other hand, have struggled under Ronald Koeman this season and may well see a change in management over the weekend. The Catalans were stunned by Benfica in the UEFA Champions League and cannot afford another debacle against Atletico Madrid.

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Head-to-Head

Barcelona have an impressive record against Atletico Madrid and have won 27 out of 54 matches played between the two teams. Atletico Madrid have managed only 10 victories against Barcelona and will need to step up on Saturday.

The previous match between the two teams took place in May this year and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Barcelona squandered a fair few chances on the day and will need to be clinical this weekend.

Atletico Madrid form guide in La Liga: L-W-D-W-D

Barcelona form guide in La Liga: W-D-D-W-D

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Team News

Atletico Madrid need to win this game

Atletico Madrid

Thomas Lemar is injured at the moment and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. Former Barcelona strikers Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann could feature against the Catalans this weekend.

Injured: Thomas Lemar

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Barcelona have a depleted squad

Barcelona

Ansu Fati scored a goal on his return to the Camp Nou and is in line to make another substitute appearance this weekend. Pedri made his comeback against Benfica but is unlikely to feature in this match.

Ousmane Dembele, Pedri, Sergio Aguero, Martin Braithwaite, Sergio Aguero, and Jordi Alba are injured have been ruled out of this fixture. Alejandro Balde and Sergi Roberto are also carrying knocks and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Ousmane Dembele, Sergio Aguero, Martin Braithwaite, Jordi Alba

Doubtful: Sergi Roberto, Alejandro Balde

Suspended: None

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Predicted XI

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jan Oblak; Jose Gimenez, Felipe, Mario Hermoso; Kieran Trippier, Yannick Carrasco, Koke, Rodrigo De Paul, Marcos Llorente; Antoine Griezmann, Luis Suarez

Barcelona Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Ronald Araujo, Gerard Pique, Sergino Dest, Oscar Mingueza; Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Gavi; Memphis Depay, Philippe Coutinho, Luuk de Jong

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona have been dismal under Ronald Koeman and have a mountain to climb in both La Liga and the UEFA Champions League this season. The club is in a state of turmoil at the moment and has plenty of work to do both on and off the field.

Atletico Madrid have improved over the past week and will look to make the most of Barcelona's poor form this weekend. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment, however, and are set to play out a draw on Saturday.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 2-2 Barcelona

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi