Atletico Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st January 2025

The UEFA Champions League returns to the fold with another round of fixtures this week as Bayer Leverkusen lock horns with Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side in an intriguing clash at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Atletico Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen Preview

Bayer Leverkusen are currently in fourth place in the UEFA Champions League standings and have stepped up to the plate yet again this season. The German outfit eased past Borussia Monchengladbach by a 3-1 margin over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the Champions League table at the moment and have not been at their best in Europe this season. Los Colchoneros defeated Slovan Bratislava by a 3-1 margin in the previous game in the competition and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this week.

Atletico Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen are on an even footing as far as the European head-to-head record is concerned and have won three games apiece out of the 10 matches played between the two teams.

Atletico Madrid have won three of their 10 matches against Bayer Leverkusen in European competitions but are winless in their last three such games.

Atletico Madrid are unbeaten in their last 10 matches at home against opponents from Germany in the UEFA Champions League, with their previous such defeat coming at the hands of Borussia Dortmund in 1996.

Diego Simeone has faced Bayer Leverkusen on a total of eight occasions in European competitions and has won three of his games against them.

Atletico Madrid have won their last three games in the UEFA Champions League.

Atletico Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Atletico Madrid seem to have peaked at the perfect time this season and will be intent on moving up the league table. The hosts suffered a shock defeat against Leganes over the weekend and have a point to prove on Tuesday.

Bayer Leverkusen have been excellent on the domestic front and have managed to step up to the plate in Europe this season. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw this week.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 2-2 Bayer Leverkusen

Atletico Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayer Leverkusen to score first - Yes

