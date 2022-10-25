Atletico Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th October 2022

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Bayer Leverkusen lock horns with Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday.

Atletico Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen Preview

Bayer Leverkusen are currently in 15th place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side played out a 2-2 draw against VfL Wolfsburg last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are in third place in the La Liga table at the moment and have been impressive over the past month. Los Colchoneros edged Real Betis to an important 2-1 victory in their previous game and will need to achieve a similar result this week.

Atletico Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won three games apiece out of nine games played between the two teams.

Atletico Madrid are unbeaten in their last four European games at home against Bayer Leverkusen and have won two of these matches.

After winning only one of their first five European games against Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen have secured victory in their last two such matches.

Atletico Madrid are unbeaten in their 11 European matches at home against German opponents.

Bayer Leverkusen have suffered defeat in four of their last five UEFA Champions League games but did avoid defeat against Atletico Madrid during this period.

Atletico Madrid have failed to find the back of the net in their last three matches in the UEFA Champions League - they have never endured a four-match streak of this nature under Diego Simeone.

Atletico Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Atletico Madrid have improved over the past month and will need to work hard to reach the knock-out stages of the UEFA Champions League. The likes of Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann have stepped up in recent weeks and will need to prove their mettle this week.

Bayer Leverkusen can pack a punch on their day and will need to amend their poor recent record in the competition. Atletico Madrid are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 2-1 Bayer Leverkusen

Atletico Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atletico Madrid

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atletico Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Antoine Griezmann to score - Yes

