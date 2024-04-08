Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th April 2024

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Borussia Dortmund lock horns with Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side in an important encounter at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday.

Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund Preview

Borussia Dortmund are currently in fifth place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of VfB Stuttgart over the weekend and will need to bounce back in this match.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the La Liga table at the moment and have been fairly impressive over the past year. Los Colchoneros edged Villarreal to a narrow 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund are on an even footing as far as the recent head-to-head record is concerned and have won two games apiece out of the last four matches played between the two teams.

After failing to win their first three matches against Borussia Dortmund in all competitions, Atletico Madrid have won two of their last three such games on the European stage.

Borussia Dortmund have kept clean sheets in each of their last three victories against Atletico Madrid and won their previous such game by a 4-0 margin in the 2018-19 season.

Borussia Dortmund have won each of their last two matches away from home against Spanish opponents in the UEFA Champions League, with both their victories coming against Sevilla.

Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Atletico Madrid have an impressive squad at their disposal and have been impressive in knockout games under Diego Simeone. The likes of Antoine Griezmann and Memphis Depay can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this week.

Borussia Dortmund can pack a punch on their day but have been inconsistent this season. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 2-2 Borussia Dortmund

Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Borussia Dortmund to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Antoine Griezmann to score - Yes