Atletico Madrid vs Botafogo Prediction and Betting Tips | June 23rd 2025

Atletico Madrid take on Botafogo in their final group stage match of the FIFA Club World Cup at the Rose Bowl on Monday. This is a must-win match for Atletico, who have three points from two games, the same as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Not only that, Atletico also need to win by a margin of three goals to book their knockout phase spot.

Los Colchoneros had suffered a crushing 4-0 loss to PSG in their campaign opener but bounced back with a 3-1 win over the Seattle Sounders last week. Pablo Barrios broke the deadlock in the 11th minute, and substitute Axel Witsel doubled their lead in the 47th minute. Albert Rusnák's 50th-minute strike gave some hope to the Sounders, but Barrios restored Atletico's lead five minutes later.

O Glorioso have enjoyed an impressive debut in the Club World Cup, winning their first two games. They defeated the Sounders 2-1 in their campaign opener and pulled the biggest upset of the tournament with a 1-0 triumph over PSG last week. They put in a solid defensive performance, and Igor Jesus, assisted by Jefferson Savarino, scored the decisive goal in the 36th minute.

Atletico Madrid vs Botafogo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time in a competitive match. They have met thrice in friendlies in the 20th century. They have been evenly matched in these meetings, with a win apiece. All three games produced over 2.5 goals.

O Glorioso are on a five-game winning streak in all competitions, keeping three clean sheets.

Atletico have seen conclusive results in their last six games, recording four wins. Notably, they have scored at least three goals in these wins.

Atletico Madrid had won 12 games with a margin of three goals or more in the 2024-25 season.

No Brazilian team have suffered a defeat in the ongoing campaign of the Club World Cup at the time this preview was published.

Atletico Madrid vs Botafogo Prediction

Los Colchoneros produced a dominant display against the Sounders, scoring thrice, and will look to build on that form. Notably, they failed to keep a clean sheet for the second match in a row.

Diego Simeone started Antoine Griezmann from the bench against the Sounders, and the Frenchman should return to the starting XI here. Axel Witsel scored just two minutes after being subbed on after the break and made a good case for his inclusion in the starting lineup.

O Glorioso don't even need a point from this match and just need to ensure that they do not lose by a margin of three goals. Notably, they have conceded three goals in just one match in 2025. They have a 100% record in June, scoring seven goals in four games, and will look to continue that form.

Brazilian teams have dominated proceedings in this edition of the Club World Cup, and considering Botafogo's current form, a loss for them seems unlikely. We expect the two teams to settle for a draw.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 2-2 Botafogo

Atletico Madrid vs Botafogo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

