Atletico Madrid vs Cadiz Prediction and Betting Tips - 11th March 2022

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of fixtures this weekend as Cadiz lock horns with Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Friday.

Atletico Madrid vs Cadiz Preview

Cadiz are currently in 18th place in the La Liga standings and could potentially face a difficult relegation battle in the coming months. The away side pulled off a crucial 2-0 victory against a strong Rayo Vallecano outfit last week and will be confident going into this fixture.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been plagued by inconsistency so far this season. Los Colchoneros stunned Real Betis with an emphatic 3-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Atletico Madrid vs Cadiz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Madrid have a particularly impressive record against Cadiz and have won the last five La Liga matches played between the two teams.

Atletico Madrid are unbeaten in their last 13 league games against Cadiz and have scored four goals in each of their last three games against the away side.

Atletico Madrid are unbeaten in the last 13 home games against Cadiz in La Liga and have won 12 of these matches.

Cadiz can step up to the plate on their day and have won two of their last six away matches against teams from Madrid.

Atletico Madrid are unbeaten in the last five home games played on Friday in La Liga, while Cadiz are unbeaten in their last five away games played on the same day.

Atletico Madrid have won their last three La Liga games, matching the number of victories they picked up in the 10 matches preceding this impressive run.

Atletico Madrid vs Cadiz Prediction

Atletico Madrid have recovered from their mid-season slump and have scored eight goals in their last three league games. The hosts are fighting for their place in the top four and will need to work hard to give the likes of Barcelona a run for their money.

Atlético de Madrid @atletienglish When you realize Atleti is back on Friday When you realize Atleti is back on Friday https://t.co/n4mzAoUYGR

Cadiz have struggled to impose themselves this season and will need to play out of their skins in this fixture. Atletico Madrid are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 2-0 Cadiz

Atletico Madrid vs Cadiz Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Atletico Madrid

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Luis Suarez to score anytime: YES

Tip 4 - Atletico Madrid to keep a clean sheet: YES

