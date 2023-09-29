Atletico Madrid vs Cadiz Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st October 2023

Atletico Madrid are set to play Cadiz at the Cívitas Metropolitano on Sunday in La Liga.

Atletico Madrid come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Osasuna in their most recent league game. French attacker Antoine Griezmann and winger Rodrigo Riquelme scored the goals for Atletico Madrid.

Cadiz, on the other hand, drew 0-0 against Rayo Vallecano in their most recent league game.

Atletico Madrid vs Cadiz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In eight head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Atletico Madrid have won seven games and lost one.

Spanish striker Alvaro Morata has scored five goals in four league starts for Atletico Madrid this season.

French forward Antoine Griezmann has managed three goals in six league starts for Atletico Madrid this season.

Attacker Chris Ramos has scored two goals in six league starts for Cadiz this season.

Venezuelan winger Darwin Machis has scored two goals in four league starts for Cadiz this season.

Atletico Madrid vs Cadiz Prediction

Atletico Madrid are currently fifth in the league, having won four of their first six league games. Striker Alvaro Morata has enjoyed a bright start to his season, scoring five league goals already. However, the 30-year-old received a red card in the game against Osasuna.

Atletico Madrid had a quiet summer transfer window, with the likes of Caglar Soyuncu and Cesar Azpilicueta joining on free transfers. But Diego Simeone's men will be feeling confident, especially after the comprehensive derby win over Real Madrid. With Real Madrid lacking a top-quality goalscorer, Atletico Madrid could very well be the club to challenge Barcelona for the league title this season.

Cadiz, on the other hand, are ninth in the league at the moment. They have won two of their first seven league games, and have won one of their last five. Their most expensive purchases this summer were Mali international Rominigue Kouame and Argentine midfielder Gonzalo Escalante, who arrived from Troyes and Lazio for €2.5 million each.

Atletico Madrid have enjoyed a good start to their league campaign and will be the favorites against most sides in La Liga. With the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Saul in excellent form, Atletico Madrid should have enough to emerge victorious here.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 2-0 Cadiz

Atletico Madrid vs Cadiz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Atletico Madrid to win

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Atletico Madrid to keep a clean sheet- yes