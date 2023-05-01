Atletico Madrid vs Cadiz Prediction and Betting Tips | May 3rd 2023

Atletico Madrid will welcome Cadiz to the Metropolitano Stadium for their midweek La Liga clash on Wednesday.

The hosts have recorded back-to-back wins in the league and in their previous outing, they recorded an impressive 5-2 away win over Real Valladolid. Nahuel Molina, José Giménez, Álvaro Morata, and Memphis Depay were on the scoresheet, while one goal came as a courtesy of Joaquín Fernández's own goal.

Diego Simeone's men kept the pressure on second-placed Real Madrid with these wins and trail them by just two points in the league table.

The visitors returned to winning ways after three games last time around as goals from Gonzalo Escalante and Sergio Guardiola helped them record a 2-1 home win over Valencia. They jumped to 14th place in the league standings with the win and have 35 points to their name.

Atletico Madrid vs Cadiz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 29 times in all competitions thus far, with their first official meeting dating back to 1977. As expected, the hosts have been the dominant side in these meetings with 18 wins. The visitors have six wins to their name and five games have ended in draws.

Cadiz recorded a 3-2 win at home in the reverse fixture in October, which was their first win over the capital club since 1989.

The last five meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals, with the hosts scoring four goals apiece in three games in that period.

The hosts are undefeated at home against the visitors in all competitions, recording 13 wins in 14 games. Cadiz have scored just four goals in that period, failing to score in 10 games in that period.

The hosts have won eight of their last nine games in La Liga.

The hosts have the second-best defensive record in the league this season, conceding 25 goals in 32 games. The visitors have the second-worst attacking record scoring 25 goals in that period.

Atletico Madrid vs Cadiz Prediction

Los Colchoneros have an impressive home record against the visitors, dropping points just once in 14 games. They have outscored the visitors 16-2 in their last five home meetings and are expected to enjoy another prolific outing. They have won their last six home games in La Liga while also keeping three clean sheets.

Cadiz are undefeated in their last four away games, recording one win. They have failed to score in two games in that period while keeping three clean sheets. While Cadiz recorded a win in the reverse fixture, their odds of securing a league double over the hosts look slim.

Considering Atletico's home record against the visitors, we expect them to secure a comfortable win.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 3-1 Cadiz

Atletico Madrid vs Cadiz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atletico Madrid

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Antoine Griezmann to score or assist any time - Yes

