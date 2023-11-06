Atletico Madrid vs Celtic Prediction and Betting Tips | November 7th 2023

Atletico Madrid will entertain Celtic at the Metropolitano Stadium in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

The hosts have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their Champions League campaign, drawing two of their three games thus far. The visitors, meanwhile, have earned just one point in three games thus far.

The two teams met in the reverse fixture in Glasgow last month, with the match ending in a 2-2 draw. It was a close game, with Atletico equalizing twice in that match via goals from Antoine Griezmann and Álvaro Morata.

Atletico suffered their first defeat in ten games on Saturday, falling to a 2-1 away loss to Las Palmas in La Liga. Morata scored the consolation goal in the 83rd minute after Palmas took a two-goal lead early in the second half.

The visitors are on a six-game unbeaten run in all competitions and registered a 3-0 away win over Ross County in the Premiership, thanks to goals from David Turnbull, Luis Palma, and James Forrest.

Atletico Madrid vs Celtic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off seven times in European competitions thus far. The hosts have enjoyed an unbeaten run against the visitors, with four wins to their name and drawing three games.

Five of the seven meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals, with the visitors failing to score in four games and Atletico failing to score just once.

Atletico Madrid have a 100% record at home this season, scoring 16 goals in six games while conceding eight times.

Celtic are winless in their last six away games in the Champions League, including qualifiers.

The visitors have kept just one clean sheet in their last 34 games in the Champions League.

Atletico have lost just one game at home across all competitions in 2023.

Atletico Madrid vs Celtic Prediction

Los Colchoneros have a 100% record at home this season, scoring at least two goals in each of the six games. Interestingly, they have not kept a clean sheet in these games.

Reinildo, Ivo Grbic, Memphis Depay, and Thomas Lemar are confirmed absentees for Diego Simeone. Saúl Ñíguez was absent from the league loss to Las Palmas due to personal reasons but is expected to start this one. Rodrigo De Paul will serve a suspension, with Spanish international Marcos Llorente expected to fill in for him.

The Bhoys are unbeaten in their last six games in all competitions, scoring at least twice in five games in that period. However, they are winless in three Champions League outings and could struggle here.

Stephen Welsh, Liel Abada, Reo Hatate, and James McCarthy remain sidelined through injuries, so head coach Brendan Rodgers is likely to stick with the same starting XI from the reverse fixture.

Considering the hosts' unbeaten record against the visitors and current home form, a comfortable win seems to be on the cards for Atletico.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 2-1 Celtic.

Atletico Madrid vs Celtic Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atletico Madrid

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Álvaro Morata to score or assist any time - Yes