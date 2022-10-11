Atletico Madrid vs Club Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th October 2022

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Club Brugge lock horns with Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side in an important clash at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday.

Atletico Madrid vs Club Brugge Preview

Club Brugge are currently in third place in the Belgian Pro League and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Westerlo over the weekend and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the La Liga table at the moment and have been inconsistent this year. Los Colchoneros edged Girona to a narrow 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Atletico Madrid vs Club Brugge Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In the UEFA Champions League, Atletico Madrid and Club Brugge are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won one game apiece out of a total of three matches that have been played between the two teams.

Atletico Madrid have won all their last five home games against Belgian opponents in all competitions and have defeated Club Brugge in their last three home games.

Club Brugge are winless in their 14 matches against Spanish opponents in European competitions, with their previous game against Real Madrid in 2019 ended in a 2-2 draw.

A victory for Club Brugge in this fixture would see them qualify for the knock-out stages of the UEFA Champions League for the first time in their history.

Atletico Madrid have won only one of their last nine home games in the UEFA Champions League but did manage to defeat FC Porto in their previous such fixture.

Carl Hoefkens could become the first manager in Club Brugge's history to lead the team to consecutive away victories in the UEFA Champions League.

Atletico Madrid vs Club Brugge Prediction

Club Brugge have punched above their weight in the UEFA Champions League this season and are the dark horses of their group. Ferran Jutgla has been in prolific form this season and will be intent on making the most of his purple patch.

Atletico Madrid have a good squad at their disposal but are yet to hit their stride this season. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw this week.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 1-1 Club Brugge

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

Atletico Madrid vs Club Brugge Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Club Brugge to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ferran Jutgla to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes