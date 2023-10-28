Atletico Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th October 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Deportivo Alaves take on Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side in an important encounter at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday.

Atletico Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves Preview

Deportivo Alaves are currently in 17th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Villarreal last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far this season. Los Colchoneros were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw by Celtic in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Atletico Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Madrid have an excellent recent record against Deportivo Alaves and have won 10 out of the last 18 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Deportivo Alaves' four victories.

After a run of only one victory in seven matches against Deportivo Alaves in La Liga, Atletico Madrid have won eight of their last 10 such matches in the competition.

Deportivo Alaves have won only one of their last 12 matches away from home against Atletico Madrid in La Liga, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 1-0 margin in May 2003.

Atletico Madrid have won each of their last 13 matches at home in La Liga and are set to equal a club record in this regard with another victory this weekend.

Atletico Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction

Atletico Madrid have an impressive squad at their disposal and will be intent on making the most of their purple patch. Antoine Griezmann has been excellent for Diego Simeone's side and will look to make his mark this weekend.

Deportivo Alaves have not been at their best this season and will be up against a formidable test this weekend. Atletico Madrid are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 4-1 Deportivo Alaves

Atletico Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atletico Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atletico Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Antoine Griezmann to score - Yes